The body of the housekeeper who worked for the influential Murdaugh family for more than 20 years will be exhumed amid fresh rumours concerning the troubled household. Alex Murdaugh allegedly told the sons of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield that she fell down the stairs after being tripped by the family dogs. The alleged incident took place at the home in 2018, with her death certificate saying that her manner of death was “natural” despite that not being in line with injuries sustained in a falling accident. Ms Satterfield’s two sons have said they still don’t know how the fall led...

