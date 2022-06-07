ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Remembering D-Day on the 78th anniversary of invasion

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Monday is the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

During World War II, D-Day was the first day of the Battle of Normandy, which went on until August 1944, wrote the History Channel.

WWII veterans honored at Normandy D-Day celebrations

This was one of the largest military missions in history. The operation allowed the Allies to free Western Europe from the control of Nazi Germany.

150,000 American, Canadian and British soldiers arrived in Normandy and invaded the French coast.

General Dwight Eisenhower tricked the Germans, and they believed our soldiers had arrived in Calais.

The forces arrived at Omaha beach. This was chosen as one of the five allied landing beaches that day.

Americans made it to the Omaha and Utah beaches. Officials gave other nearby beaches codenames like Juno, Gold and Sword, and this is where British, Canadian and other Ally soldiers arrived.

The battle lasted months. The battlefields are now burial grounds for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Approximately, 4,414 Allied service members died on D-Day, according to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation. It is important that we do not forget the heroes that fought for our freedoms.

