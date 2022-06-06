Roundup: Woman convicted in baby abuse case, duo pleads guilt to theft, more crime news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Woman convicted for infant abuse

VENTURA — An Oxnard woman was convicted Friday for felony child endangerment in connection to the hospitalization of a 4-month-old baby in 2014, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In July 2014, a baby boy was taken by the defendant’s mother to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Brent Nibecker.

The infant was transported to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and diagnosed with a skull fracture, brain bleeding, retinal hemorrhaging and multiple fractures in his spine, arm, leg and ribs, officials said.

The defendant, Elide Soto, now 28, initially denied wrongdoing, but in later interviews admitted to squeezing and shaking the child aggressively and ripping the child out of a car seat by his arm, authorities said.

After an investigation by the Oxnard Police Department, Soto was arrested in February 2017 but was released from custody on posted bail pending the trial.

On Friday, a jury found Soto guilty of abusing and inflicting great bodily injury to an infant. After the verdict, she was returned to jail pending sentencing.

For privacy reasons, officials did not disclose if Soto was the mother, but she no longer has custody of the boy.

Soto is scheduled to be sentenced next month at the Ventura County Superior Court. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

Pair pleads guilty to retail thefts

A duo from Los Angeles pleaded guilty on Friday to felony charges for their involvement in thefts from an Ulta Beauty store, according to Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Cornell Williams, 23, and Emonnie Walden, 18, stole fragrances on multiple occasions between August and February from the beauty chain store's Thousand Oaks location at 205 N. Moorpark Road.

Williams and Walden stole fragrances valued between $3,000 and $5,000 in August. In early February, Walden returned on two separate occasions with a teen and stole fragrances valued over $12,000, the DA's office said.

Both Williams and Walden returned for a third time to the same store in February and stole fragrances valued over $5,300. The stolen merchandise contained a tracking device that led Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputies to their location.

The two pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree commercial burglary. Walden additionally pleaded guilty to three felony counts of organized retail theft.

Sentencing for the pair is scheduled in July at the Ventura County Superior Court. Williams remains in custody with bail set at $25,000 and Walden with a $50,000 bail.

2 nabbed in connection with country club burglaries

CAMARILLO — Authorities arrested two Los Angeles men last week following a monthslong investigation into a commercial burglary in April at a Camarillo country club.

The incident occurred April 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Crestview Avenue in Camarillo. The area is northeast of Central Avenue.

The burglary totaled a loss of approximately $6,000 in merchandise and thousands of dollars in damage.

Alfonso Daniels, 53, and Benjamin Chloupek, 58, were identified as the suspects in Camarillo after the pair had been arrested in connection to a burglary at a West Covina country club. Daniels pleaded guilty to the charges in Los Angeles County and was released, officials said.

Local authorities then arrested Daniels on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy for the burglary in Camarillo. He was released on a $30,000 bond on Tuesday with a future court date.

Chloupek was in custody at Los Angeles County jail facing other criminal violations. A warrant for his arrest was submitted by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

