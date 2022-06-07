ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie .Moderate rainfall continues to fall over southern Okeechobee, southern St. Lucie, and Martin counties, which could produce minor flooding of streets and low lying and poor drainage areas that have received heavy rainfall over the past couple of days. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Stuart, Treasure Island, Indiantown, Okeechobee, Jupiter Island, Palm City, J And S Fish Camp, Jensen Beach, Port Salerno, Hobe Sound, Sewall`s Point, Tradition, North River Shores, Witham Field, Nettles Island, Four Seasons Estates, Taylor Creek, Hobe Sound Beach and Jonathan Dickinson State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Naranja, Princeton, Leisure City, Goulds, Homestead Base, Richmond West, Zoo Miami, West Perrine, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Metro Broward County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Recent rainfall accumulations have led to saturated ground across coastal and metro southeast Florida. Additional excessive rainfall possible through Friday could lead to additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Recent rainfall accumulations have led to saturated ground across coastal and metro southeast Florida. Additional excessive rainfall possible through Friday could lead to additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy