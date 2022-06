It had all the makings for a disappointing season from the perspective of Arizona’s history. Tying for last in the Pac-12. Struggling to put its pitching together for most of the season. Injuries that kept key players out of the lineup for weeks on end. Three weeks changed the narrative around Arizona softball in 2022 as the team pushed through the postseason to land at the Women’s College World Series.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO