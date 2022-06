People are fuming because they can’t fish at the Naples Pier on Sunday. A big crowd is expected to protest demanding the Sunday ban be moved to a different day of the week. The rule is meant to protect pelicans who were getting hurt on hooks and lines. They do, but there’s no sign the city is considering anything like that. What they do know is that bait and tackle shop owners, who make their living from fishermen and women are taking a big hit.

