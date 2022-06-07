Hueytown Arts Council Presents the  4th Annual Hueytown CityFest This Saturday, June 11, 2022

This spring has been full of Fine Arts achievements and accolades for the students and staff at Heritage Christian Academy. In April, the Elementary Choir received Superior ratings at the AISA District Competition followed by the annual Fine Arts Showcase at the end of the month. This evening included performances by the Elementary music students, Upper School Band, and Upper School Theater. In addition to performances, visitors also enjoyed perusing the colorful artworks on display as guests entered the auditorium which served as the HCA Campus Art Competition. Two guest judges, both local artists and artisans themselves, selected first and second place winners in each age & medium category. These campus winners went on to the AISA District 7 Art Competition, held at Coosa Christian School in Gadsden, where they competed against the first place winners from seven other schools. Heritage was honored to have four artworks place at the district level, including Zach Kuhn who won First Place in the Junior Division 3D Art & Craft Category. On May 10, Zach’s wire sculpture was entered into the AISA State Competition, representing the best artworks from across the state of Alabama, and his innovate use of found objects earned him First Place in State for the Junior Division 3D Art & Craft Category! Congratulations to all of the performers and artists that have put in hours of hard work and practice to develop their skills. Fine Arts at Heritage are sure to grow even more and continuing earning District and State awards as the programs develop into a powerhouse in the area.

GADSDEN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO