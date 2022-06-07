ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

Hueytown Arts Council Presents the  4th Annual Hueytown CityFest This Saturday, June 11, 2022

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4th Annual Hueytown CityFest is a FREE outdoor family-friendly event, sponsored by City Auto Sales, McDonald’s (Black Family Restaurants) and Aux Services, will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 3-9 p.m. at Hueytown High School. (4881 15th Street in Hueytown, AL) Hueytown CityFest is a fun-filled...

www.thecutoffnews.com

thecutoffnews.com

Fine Arts SHINE at Heritage Christian Academy

This spring has been full of Fine Arts achievements and accolades for the students and staff at Heritage Christian Academy. In April, the Elementary Choir received Superior ratings at the AISA District Competition followed by the annual Fine Arts Showcase at the end of the month. This evening included performances by the Elementary music students, Upper School Band, and Upper School Theater. In addition to performances, visitors also enjoyed perusing the colorful artworks on display as guests entered the auditorium which served as the HCA Campus Art Competition. Two guest judges, both local artists and artisans themselves, selected first and second place winners in each age & medium category. These campus winners went on to the AISA District 7 Art Competition, held at Coosa Christian School in Gadsden, where they competed against the first place winners from seven other schools. Heritage was honored to have four artworks place at the district level, including Zach Kuhn who won First Place in the Junior Division 3D Art & Craft Category. On May 10, Zach’s wire sculpture was entered into the AISA State Competition, representing the best artworks from across the state of Alabama, and his innovate use of found objects earned him First Place in State for the Junior Division 3D Art & Craft Category! Congratulations to all of the performers and artists that have put in hours of hard work and practice to develop their skills. Fine Arts at Heritage are sure to grow even more and continuing earning District and State awards as the programs develop into a powerhouse in the area.
GADSDEN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Rosemary Williams Presented June 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to Rosemary Williams of Alabama Avenue on being chosen as the June 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Midfield Hoops Presents "High School Play Date" 2022 Summer Hoopfest - Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ Midfield High, Midfield Elementary & Rutledge Middle

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Come out this Saturday,...
MIDFIELD, AL
College student defies all odds to graduate at UAB’s spring commencement

Defying odds has become the anthem of Matthew Leong’s life, and he just continued that theme by crossing the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s commencement stage during the 2022 spring commencement ceremony. Born at 24 weeks’ gestation and weighing only 14 ounces, Leong’s premature birth led to complications...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Jefferson County Commission Approves Emergency Garbage Contract Amendment

The Jefferson County Commission approved an emergency contract amendment with AmWaste, the current franchise holder for residential garbage pickup in unincorporated Jefferson County. This amendment (attached) allows for the company to base its rates on fuel costs, based on the Alabama Department of Transportation Fuel Index, as well as the consumer price index. The County will also do a quarterly review and adjustment of rates with AmWaste, meaning if gas prices go down, these rates could go back down.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

