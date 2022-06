A Parson Jack Russell terrier who served as a companion for staff and students at St. John’s College in Annapolis died Friday at age 17. Arcadia, or “Cadie,” came to the school in 2006 when she was 9 months old after an unusual request by a donor. Warren Spector, a 1981 graduate and member of the Board of Visitors and Governors, agreed to give the school $6 million, on the condition that the college have a dog on campus.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO