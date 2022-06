The upstart Saudi Golf League, LIV Golf, has already managed to poach some big names from the PGA Tour, and will be hoping for a successful debut event this week. There are eight total events planned for the Saudi-backed “super-league” with stops all across the globe. We have all the information for the debut tournament including how to watch the LIV Golf tournament, what players are participating, teams, rules, and much more.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO