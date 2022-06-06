ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Monday's high school scores: Durfee, Joseph Case baseball advance to Round of Sweet 16

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 3 days ago

NORTH ANDOVER — It was a stunning upset by the Durfee baseball team on Monday.

The 25th seeded Hilltoppers grabbed the early lead and hung on to beat eighth seed North Andover on the road, 5-2, in a Division I Round of 32 matchup at North Andover High School.

Durfee (14-8) will face ninth seed and Southeast Conference opponent Bridgewater-Raynham in the Round of Sweet 16 on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9KQX_0g2afYjl00

Alexis Montilla was brilliant on the hill for Durfee, going 6.2 innings. He allowed just an earned run, scattered six hits and fanned five batters. Montilla also had two hits in the win.

Josh Boris was 3-for-4 with a run scored and RBI. Sebastien Reis finished with a pair of hits and two RBI.

Softball: Focused confidence was the name of Laney Martin's game against visiting Holliston

Case 3, Mashpee 2

The 11th seeded Cardinals took care of business against 22nd seed Mashpee at home in the Division IV Round of 32.

Ryland Pacheco collected the win in relief on the hill for Case (14-7), pitching three innings of one-hit ball and allowed no runs.

Jacob Poitras had three hits, including the game-winning RBI. Christian Chapman went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Jake Pontes had a hit and scored a pair of runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxRBv_0g2afYjl00

Brady Thiboutot started a game-ending double play when he threw a strike to senior catcher Braden Ventura after making the catch and he threw to Poitras, who tagged the runner at third for the final out of the game.

The Cardinals advance to the Round of Sweet 16 against sixth seed Shawsheen Valley.

North Attleboro 12, Somerset Berkley 2

The 29th seeded Raiders were knocked out of the state tournament after falling to fourth seed North Attleboro.

Ben Oliveira was 2-for-3 at the plate for SBR, including a solo home run. Cole Taylor also chipped in with a home run and walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIipy_0g2afYjl00

The Raiders end their season at 14-8.

Class of 2022: Meet Somerset Berkley Regional High School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

SOFTBALL

Foxborough 5, Diman 4

The 24th seeded Bengals dropped a heartbreaker to ninth seed Foxborough in Monday's Round of 32 playoff game on the road.

Diman (15-7) tied the game in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs but Foxborough sent two batters to the plate for the victory in the bottom half.

Jenna Medeiros had two hits, including a double. Emma Medeiros collected two RBI and Abbey Macedo finished with an RBI . The Bengals had three sacrifice bunts in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NfHh_0g2afYjl00

"I've always told the team that it is very important that all batters throughout the order be able to bunt at any and all times in a game," Diman head coach Cathie Noversa said. "It has paid off for us many, many times."

BOYS TENNIS

Lexington 5,  Durfee 0

The 31st seeded Hilltoppers bowed out of the tournament after falling to talented No. 2 seed Lexington in the Division I Round of 32.

"Lexington was an incredibly talented team, a true state championship contender," Durfee head coach Eric Gomes said. "We are a very good high school tennis team, but that level of competition is just incredible. They will be in the hunt for the title."

Jorge Beltran, Chris Panchley and Will Rumsey were swept in their singles match. Jack Fitzgerald and Chrispin Sokol lost in straight sets while Jesse Tamba and Colin Fleet dropped two straight matches.

The Hilltoppers end their season at 15-5 (6-2 SEC).

GIRLS TENNIS

Bourne 5, Westport 0

The Wildcats were eliminated from the state tournament after dropping three straight sets against Bourne

Eighth-grader Gloria Moniz lost a tough match at first singles, 2-6, 3-6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8bVb_0g2afYjl00

Westport ends their season at 14-2.

Saturday

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

Durfee

Hilltopper track and field star Shakira Cadet finished 10th in the 100 meter dash (12.54 personal record) and 18th in the long jump at Saturday's Meet of Champions at Westfield State.

Cadet will next compete at Nationals

Joseph Case

Sophomore Hannah Santos had a sensational day at Saturday's Meet of Champions at Westfield State.

Santos cleared 5'2" on her first attempt and is tied for fifth place in high jump. She is now awaiting word on her qualifying for the New England Championships next Saturday.

High school scores from Monday, June 6

BASEBALL

Division I Round of 32

Durfee 5, North Andover 2

Division II Round of 32

North Attleboro 12, Somerset Berkley 2

Division IV Round of 32

Joseph Case 3, Mashpee 2

Division V Round of 32

Hopedale 14, Westport 2

SOFTBALL

Division I Round of 32

Somerset Berkley 7, Holliston 0

Division III Round of 32

Hudson 12, Bishop Stang 0

Foxborough 5, Diman 4

BOYS TENNIS

Division I Round of 32

Lexington 5, Durfee 0

Division II Round of 32

Duxbury 5, Somerset Berkley 0

Division IV Round of 32

West Bridgewater 3, Joseph Case 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Division IV Round of 32

Bourne 5, Westport 0

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Monday's high school scores: Durfee, Joseph Case baseball advance to Round of Sweet 16

