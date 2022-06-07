Haysville man sentenced for murder of his baby girl

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Haysville has been sentenced for the murder of his baby girl Monday.

Andrew Franklin, 36, was sentenced to 250 months in the Sedgwick County Jail by Judge Eric Williams.

Back in September of 2018, Franklin was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse .

According to the Haysville Police Department (HPD), on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, officers responded to the call of a baby girl having a seizure at a home in the 400 block of Sarah Lane.

The 4-month-old girl was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. According to the HPD, the hospital said they discovered the baby suffered internal injuries. Less than a week later, on the following Thursday, the baby died.

