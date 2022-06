Let's take a little break from NCAA football markets and take a look at the NFL. Shocker, there is a lot to get down on already, if you are so inclined. Right now I am looking at futures and love what I am seeing in the passing yards leader market. Obviously, an injury derails these plays in a heartbeat, and that can happen any second between now and when the season starts, or during, but there are so many good options and an exciting group of four players at the top of the market, all priced at +800 right now. That is a pretty nice payout for a "chalky" pick, and you can make an argument for taking all four and still making money.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO