Sports Desk: Mathis on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By Van Tate
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Terance Mathis spent his Monday smiling and laughing for a good reason. Mathis got news that he had been named to the College Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame ballot. “It was unexpected and I’ve been smiling and giggling all day,” said Mathis.

Mathis is one of 80 players and 33 coaches on the ballot. The former UNM Lobo and NFL standout receiver played at New Mexico from 1985-87 and again in 1989, where he was a consensus All American. Mathis finished his career at UNM as the first and is still the only player in school history with 250 receptions, 4,000 receiving yards and 6,000 all purpose yards.

Mathis still holds many records at UNM. “When you start out doing something, you don’t play to be in the College Football Hall of Fame,” said Mathis. “You play to win games and do your best to help your team win. Throughout my career, at UNM, I was blessed to do some really remarkable things and now I’ve been pretty much recognized.” Mathis said he knew he belonged in the college game because the first ball he touched in a scrimmage as a freshman was a touchdown. He went on to have four touchdowns that day.

Mathis made many memories during his Lobos career, but his relationships he made stand out most in his mind. “You know we’re talking about games and moments, but the biggest memories for me was the teammates and the friends that I’ve made over those times,” said Mathis. Those were friends and colleagues and coaches that really made me who I was during that time.”

The official announcement of the College Football Hall of Fame class will be in early 2023. The class will be recognized at an awards show Dec. 5 of 2023.

In other sports news, former WBA light middleweight champion, Austin Trout, is getting back in the ring July 15 when he meets the number one boxer in the Netherlands, Steve Suppan. The fight is promoted under the Legacy International boxing series and will be held in Germany.

New Mexico MMA fighter Steve Garcia returns to the octagon Saturday on the preliminary portion of UFC 275. The fight is in Singapore. “This is a place where, I mean, people have bucket lists, you know what I mean? I’m blessed to be able to do that,” said Garcia. “My career allows me to travel. So, there’s a lot of good out of it, obviously, there are some negatives. But, you know what? I’m very excited, just in the general sense of me just going out there competing and showing what I got.”

UNM freshman Arda Azkara is the ITA Mountain Region Freshman of the Year.

