A rare Stradivarius violin that belonged to a Russian-American virtuoso and was used in the "Wizard of Oz" soundtrack sold at auction in New York Thursday for $15.3 million, just below the record for such an instrument, according to auction house Tarisio. The record for a Stradivarius at auction was set in 2011, when a violin baptized "Lady Blunt," said to have belonged to Lady Anne Blunt, granddaughter of the poet Lord Byron, was sold for $15.9 in London.

SHOPPING ・ 21 MINUTES AGO