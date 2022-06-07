Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned of dangerously high temperatures Friday in much of the interior of California as high pressure gripped the region and extreme heat led to the cancellation of a graduation ceremony at the University of California, Davis. UC Davis' commencement ceremony was cut midway through...
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — A dog credited with defending her owner from a mountain lion attack in Northern California last month died unexpectedly on Wednesday. The 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois named Eva started having seizures last weekend at home in Trinity County, her owner, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee.
BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps Osprey aircraft carrying five Marines crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about any injuries or fatalities, the military said. The MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine...
Comments / 0