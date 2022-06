A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in a May 15 fatal shooting in the West Lake Forest area, New Orleans police said. Officers found the teen at a home on Gawain Drive, where they arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder. They booked him into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center but did not release his name, because he is a juvenile, or say what evidence connects him to the crime.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO