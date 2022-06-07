ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Update: Progress stopped on wildfire burning in rural SLO County

By Kaytlyn Leslie
 3 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
Update, 8:45 p.m.:

Forward progress has been stopped on the fire, according to Cal Fire.

Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the night mopping up.

Update, 7:40 p.m.:

The Eagle Fire has reached 75 acres, according to Cal Fire . It is 0% contained.

The cause is currently under investigation.

Original story:

Cal Fire is responding to a wildfire outside of Paso Robles on Monday evening.

A fire was reported in the area of Bald Eagle Way and Gray Hawk Way northeast of the city around 5:49 p.m., according to emergency response app, PulsePoint.

Cal Fire units were at the scene as of 6:10 p.m., the agency tweeted.

Further details on the size of the blaze were not immediately available Monday evening.

