ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Deputies train in water rescue as drowning numbers hit record high

By Esteban Reynoso
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KP5T8_0g2adzRg00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The total number of people who have drowned in Fresno County lakes is now at six so far this year.

The summer season is already shaping up to be a busy one for officials.

Now, they’re training out on the water in hopes of never having to make another tragic recovery.

Throughout the entire season last year, only one person died the entire summer out on waterways in Fresno County.

“This weekend at Avocado Lake we had two drownings and right here as well, we had a near-drowning of a child,” said Sergeant Jeff Stricker of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Boat Team.

We now know the identities of the two people that drowned.

Two brothers, 25-year-old Silverio and 23-year-old Alvaro Calihua.

“We’ve already had about 5-6 drownings this year, and we’re only a week, week, and a half in,” Stricker said.

“Practicing on recoveries from the water. Pick-offs, maybe getting someone that is stranded on an island or something like that. Getting them out of the water,” said Stricker while explaining the training these crews were going through.

Deputies used a helicopter and several divers to act as victims that need recovery. Practicing for the real thing.

Media was allowed to shoot video from a distance, in the same boats that crews use to make sure those people can be rescued safely.

“People just need to remember moving water is incredibly dangerous. You don’t know what is in there, what’s under the water. Once you come out to a lake or a river, it is completely different,” he added.

Stricker urges people to be cautious around strong water currents like the ones on the south side of Lost Lake.

“Just seeing these people here, I start to get, anxious,” he said.

He advises to not only wear life vests when out on the water but to watch where you go and stay away from areas that officials know are dangerous.

“I look at it as when you make pasta when you drain the pasta, that’s exactly what this is. Those trees become strainers, and if you go into them, they’re going to hold you and the water will keep going. Typically, what you should do is when you come across a strainer is go over it, not under it, because you do not know what is under it,” Stricker added.

Fresno County deputies also encourage you to not swim while drinking alcohol, because it can lead to death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators released new information Friday after a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning in central Fresno. Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Dale Black of Fresno as the man who was killed in the crash.  Fresno police say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police search for Los Banos porch pirate

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Los Banos officers are asking for help to identify an unknown woman who they say stole a package from a porch Wednesday. Officers say the unknown woman took the package from a porch on the 500 block of Bluff Drive around 6:00 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
LOS BANOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rescue, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Family displaced after Visalia apartment fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family was displaced by an apartment fire in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department On Wednesday, around 2:59 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department says they responded to an apartment fire on the 600 block of East Houston Avenue. When they arrived, fire officials say a two-story complex was on […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire destroys vacant building in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that destroyed a vacant commercial building on Wednesday night. Around 7:00 p.m., firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to the area of Clark and Tyler avenues for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Hit Record#Accident
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a hit-and-run crash on Monday night, according to the Tulare Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of J Street and Tulare Avenue after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a car. When officers arrived, they found […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced homicide suspect arrested in Texas, deputies say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A suspect wanted in a Merced homicide case has been arrested in Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, officials announced that 42-year-old Augustine Singh was arrested after a federal search warrant was carried out at a home in Elmendorf, Texas. During the search, deputies say they found […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Brothers who drowned in Avacado Lake identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two men who died Sunday in Avocado Lake. Silverio Calihua, 25, and Alvaro Calihua, 23, both of Fresno, drowned Sunday in the Fresno County lake, according to Sheriff’s Office officials, who add that the two were brothers. Shortly before 3:00 […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for molesting teenage boy

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man convicted of repeatedly molesting a teenage boy has been sentenced, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, the DA’s office announced that Frank Lind had been sentenced to 75 years to life in state prision after he was found guilty on all counts by a […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested in school stabbing, Visalia police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects responsible for a stabbing at a Visalia high school have been taken into custody, according to investigators. On March 25 at around 3:48 p.m. an officer at Golden West High School responded to reports of a physical altercation. According to investigators, they found a boy who had been stabbed […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Juvenile arrest with loaded handgun in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers in Chowchilla say they arrested a juvenile for possession of a loaded 9mm handgun Wednesday morning. Officers say they were checking a vehicle when they found the male juvenile with the handgun that had the serial numbers removed with a high-capacity magazine. The male juvenile was arrested and transported to […]
CHOWCHILLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Tulare man, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting last week, according to the Tulare Police Department. Around 2:20 a.m. on May 30, officers were called out to a parking lot near Bardsley Avenue and Highway 99 after someone called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived, they […]
YourCentralValley.com

EOC to begin distributing summer meals for Fresno students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission will be providing free meals during the summer while school is out. The program will run June 14, through Aug. 12 Monday to Friday, except for July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 17 sites listed below. Figarden Elementary […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy