SAN DIEGO — Protestors gathered outside of the Jack in the Box headquarters Thursday morning, demanding higher pay, and better working conditions. “We need a voice at the table where we’re respected with dignity. We need to know we’re safe at work we need to be able to live,” said Crystal Orozco. She said she works at McDonald’s and has been working in the fast-food industry for 15 years.

