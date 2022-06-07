Ralph J. Nevala – California

Michel La’Rae Blainefield-Edwards, 37, formerly of Monessen, went home to be with the lord on June 1, 2022. She was born in Arkansas, on Aug. 17, 1984, to parents, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham and the late Michael Lee Smith. “Moo,” as she was affectionately called, loved her family with all her heart. She was a former biller/coder for Allegheny Health Network and UPMC of Moon Township. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmothers, Katherine Ann Cunningham and Helen Barbour; aunts, Barbara Ann Wright, Camille Glasgow, Francis V. Bristol and Michelle Smith; uncles, Daniel L Carpenter Sr., Jerry Frost and Jesse Wright; cousins, Robert J. Bristol Jr. “J-Boy,” Arianne Fields, “Booey,” Daniel L Carpenter “Luver” Rondell Mitchell; and mother-in-law, Marianne Edwards. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Kyle Edwards; sons, Trey Edwards and Jadon Edwards of Moon, Pa.; mother, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham of Munhall, Pa.; father-in-law, Anthony Edwards Sr. (Lisa) of Kentucky; sisters, Terri Barbour of Pittsburgh, Siddeequah Cunningham (Patrick Sharp) of Wilson, N.C., Nicole Cunningham (Joseph Edmonds) of Pittsburgh, sister-in-law, Antoinette Matty (Jason) of Indiana, Pa., Danica Carpenter-Lucas (Floyd) of Pittsburgh, Precious Smith of the Philippines, and sister-in-law, Raenelle Fields of Pittsburgh; brothers, Isaac Cunningham (Raeanne) of Turtle Creek, Richard “Mikey” Blainefield (Breane) of Monessen, brother-in-law, David Edwards (Diana) of Canada, and brother-in-law, Anthony Edward Jr. of Indiana, Pa.; and a host of aunts, uncles and nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial dinner will be held for family and friends on Friday, June 10, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877, Trudy L. Taylor, funeral director.
