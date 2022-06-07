ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, PA

Ralph J. Nevala – California

By obits
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph J. Nevala, 83, of California, was called home to his eternal reward by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 5, 2022. Born on Feb. 28, 1939, son of the late Weikko and Esther Oberg Nevala, Ralph spent his childhood on the Nevala Dairy Farm in California, Pa., and...

Lorraine (Lorrie Gogol) Cheroki

Lorraine (Lorrie Gogol) Cheroki, 79, of Washington Township (Belle Vernon), formerly of Monessen, died Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, surrounded and encircled with love by her daughters; son-in-law, George; loving grandchildren; Father Meletios; and Despina Naylor, in her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1943, daughter of the late Anne (Varga) and John Gogol. Lorrie graduated from Monessen High School with the class of 1961. She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Cheroki, Roxanne Tsambarlis and Ronalyn (George) Apodiakos; her grandchildren, Cole and McKenna Keffel, Gianna Cheroki and her partner, Jonathan Kravets and Markello, Niko and Dimitri Apodiakos; former son-in-law Herc Tsambarlis; aunt, LaVerna Varga; and sister-in-law, Patti Gogol. She was blessed with amazing years of love and friendship with so many dear friends with whom she laughed and chatted daily. They brought her such joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anne Gogol; sister, Diane Gogol; infant sister, Paulette and brother, Raymond Gogol; former son-in-law, Erik Keffel; and husband, Ronald Cheroki. “Nini” as she was affectionately known, our family’s Matriarch, approached life’s challenges with “fierce grit and determination,” not for herself, but for us. Throughout life, she faced many health challenges but with each one rose to the challenge with grace and dignity, lessons that each of us will embrace for our lifetimes. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren. Whether it be watching, reading or listening to their latest sports endeavors, attending theatrical or musical program, or simply spending quiet moments with them, they each engendered smiles and commitment like no one else in her heart. While she was a homemaker for years, she worked at Westmoreland County Community College in the Nursing Department as an administrative assistant and later worked at the Monessen Public Library. One of her proudest accomplishments was earning her Associate’s Degree in Paralegal studies at 47-years-old. Deep thanks and appreciation goes to OSPTA Hospice Team, especially Linda Brooker, Rachel McClintock and Kara Diehl. The empathy, love and support they provided our Mom and us during the past month and a half has been incredible. Special thanks and appreciation to Mariene Garcia, an angel on Earth, who provided Mom with such tender, loving care and friendship. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcomed Monday, June 13, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of services, at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church of Monessen. Interment will follow at the Grandview Cemetery of Monessen. Online condolences may be conveyed to the Cheroki family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.
MONESSEN, PA
Michel La’Rae Blainefield-Edwards – formerly of Monessen

Michel La’Rae Blainefield-Edwards, 37, formerly of Monessen, went home to be with the lord on June 1, 2022. She was born in Arkansas, on Aug. 17, 1984, to parents, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham and the late Michael Lee Smith. “Moo,” as she was affectionately called, loved her family with all her heart. She was a former biller/coder for Allegheny Health Network and UPMC of Moon Township. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmothers, Katherine Ann Cunningham and Helen Barbour; aunts, Barbara Ann Wright, Camille Glasgow, Francis V. Bristol and Michelle Smith; uncles, Daniel L Carpenter Sr., Jerry Frost and Jesse Wright; cousins, Robert J. Bristol Jr. “J-Boy,” Arianne Fields, “Booey,” Daniel L Carpenter “Luver” Rondell Mitchell; and mother-in-law, Marianne Edwards. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Kyle Edwards; sons, Trey Edwards and Jadon Edwards of Moon, Pa.; mother, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham of Munhall, Pa.; father-in-law, Anthony Edwards Sr. (Lisa) of Kentucky; sisters, Terri Barbour of Pittsburgh, Siddeequah Cunningham (Patrick Sharp) of Wilson, N.C., Nicole Cunningham (Joseph Edmonds) of Pittsburgh, sister-in-law, Antoinette Matty (Jason) of Indiana, Pa., Danica Carpenter-Lucas (Floyd) of Pittsburgh, Precious Smith of the Philippines, and sister-in-law, Raenelle Fields of Pittsburgh; brothers, Isaac Cunningham (Raeanne) of Turtle Creek, Richard “Mikey” Blainefield (Breane) of Monessen, brother-in-law, David Edwards (Diana) of Canada, and brother-in-law, Anthony Edward Jr. of Indiana, Pa.; and a host of aunts, uncles and nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial dinner will be held for family and friends on Friday, June 10, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877, Trudy L. Taylor, funeral director.
MONESSEN, PA
Tracey I. Marucci

Tracey I. Marucci, 51, of Fallowfield Township passed away on Friday June 10, 2022, at The Residence at Hilltop surrounded by her family. Born in Chalreroi on April 2, 1971, she was a daughter of the late John and LaVerne Zelenski Cole. Tracey was an occupational therapist and worked for...
CHARLEROI, PA
Claire Cicchini Monios – Rostraver Township

Claire Cicchini Monios, 86, of Rostraver Township, died early Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born in Clairton on Dec. 5, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Harchar Cicchini. Claire graduated from Clairton High School in 1953 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in chemistry. After completing her degree, she worked as a chemist for the Pennsylvania Industrial Chemical Corporation in Clairton. Her real passion in life came from raising her three children. She decided that she wanted to make positive changes in children’s lives and attended California University of Pennsylvania, where she became a teacher. She worked as a substitute teacher in the elementary grades for the Belle Vernon Area School District, where she made an impact serving children. One of her greatest loves was cooking for her family. She insisted that her family come for dinner every Sunday at noon sharp, first because she was a stickler about punctuality, and second because her thoughts were that a family that eats together stays together! Her best times in life were spending time with her children and her grandchildren. Her family truly held the keys to her heart! She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Anthony Monios; two daughters, Cathy Monios and JoAnn (Dr. Robert) Klanchar; a son, Dr. George (Nicholene) Monios; seven grandchildren, David and Arianna Shernisky, Joseph Klanchar and Tyler, Anthony, Micheal and Joseph Monios; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Cicchini; nephews, Dr. Joseph (Melissa) Cicchini, Dr. John (Dr. Lori) Cicchini, James Cicchini and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Cicchini; several great-nephews and a great niece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sidney Cicchini. Her family sends a heartfelt appreciation for all who enriched her life. She was a big advocate that the living should continue living and was laid to rest on Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Rev. David Nazimek at the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver. Funeral arrangements entrusted to JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Monessen, PA
California, PA
Rostraver Township, PA
Washington State
Washington, PA
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Monessen: Consultant ready for blight battle

Monessen council heard from the city’s blight consultant this week on the work he’s about to start. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
Port Authority has new name

Whether catching a bus to or from downtown Pittsburgh or Oakland, standing at the McKeesport Transportation Center or waiting at a bus stop, park and ride or T station throughout Allegheny County, riders will soon notice a new name on buses. To read the rest of the story, please see...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Carol Ann Grilli

Carol Ann Grilli, 73, of Clairton, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at home. She retired as clerk for the City of Clairton. She was a former employee at Sky Bank in Jefferson Hills, worked at Walnut Bingo Hall in Wilson and was a former employee at Foodmart in Clairton. She enjoyed trips to the casino and was an avid reader. Born Nov. 3, 1948, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Emerson and Hilda (Trasp) Jones. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dean A. Grilli; daughter, Danielle (Brian) Pavlack of Elizabeth Township; son, Shawn (Cyndi) Grilli of White Oak; granddaughter, Seneca Thompson of Elizabeth Township; step-grandchildren, Hollah, Aria, Paige and Christopher; and also, aunts and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Paul Jones. Friends will be received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bob Fagan officiating. Burial will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
CLAIRTON, PA
Celebration will mark local priest’s 40th year

The Diocese of Greensburg will celebrate a Mon Valley native’s 40th year in the priesthood this week. The Rev. John A. Sedlak, a native of Fayette City, will mark the 40th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with other priests in the Diocese of Greensburg at a Mass at 5 p.m. today at Christ Our Shepard Center in Greensburg.
GREENSBURG, PA
Patti Smith
Donora council picks Szakal to fill open seat

Donora council has selected Gilbert Szakal Jr. to fill the seat opened by Sonny Lawson’s recent retirement. Dozens of citizens stormed out of council chambers in protest after the vote at Thursday’s meeting, and many vocalized indignation over council’s decision. To read the rest of the story,...
DONORA, PA
BVA students qualify for national history contest

Five Belle Vernon Area Middle School eighth-graders are National History Day state champions after presenting research projects May 8 at a virtual competition hosted by the University of Scranton. In the best documentary category, Ryan Kent, Ian Porter, Caleb Steele and Landon Vaccaro’s film entitled, “Healing the Wounds of War: Grant’s Diplomacy at Appomattox and the Reunification of the Nation,” won the middle-school level and will move onto the national competition hosted by the University of Maryland this month. Cassandra Lofgren’s research paper entitled, “Steel City Diplomacy: Tomas Masaryk, The Pittsburgh Agreement and the Establishment of Czechoslovakian Independence,” won the state competition outright for the middle school division and her paper was selected as one of 15 national submissions to be showcased this month by The White House Historical Association.
BELLE VERNON, PA
TTOS honors top students, athletes from North Charleroi

The Toast To Our Stars Club of North Charleroi hosted its 72nd Annual Achievement Awards Banquet on April 24 at the Lock Four Volunteer Fire Co. Social Hall. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
RTI adds Mayhew with No. 1 pick in MVISBL boys draft

Following the departures of key contributors such as Devin Whitlock and Daniel Gordon, RTI Insurance entered Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League boys draft with just two players on its roster. With eight picks to utilize, head coach Dana Zajicek filled his roster with a group of athletes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Softball tourney to honor Gavatorta

The Kourtney Gavatorta Memorial Softball Tournament is set to take place Saturday with over 100 people scheduled to take part in honoring the late Belle Vernon resident and former Leopards player. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
BELLE VERNON, PA
Charleroi’s code enforcement officer abruptly resigns

Due to what he claims was becoming a “toxic work environment,” Charleroi Borough’s full-time code enforcement officer decided to call it quits and took another job Wednesday. Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Jeremy Hepple, who took over the role in May 2021. To read the rest...
CHARLEROI, PA
New West Jefferson Hills School District leader returns ‘home’

The West Jefferson Hills Board of School Directors appointed Dr. Janet Sardon as the new district superintendent with a unanimous vote during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Sardon brings nearly 30 years of public education experience to the district. She is expected to begin her duties Aug. 8, 2022, with a five-year contract through June 30, 2027.
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
Felsher comes through for Frazier

While Frazier’s run in the state playoffs didn’t quite go as expected, head coach Don Hartman was pretty pleasant the day after his team’s 3-2 loss to unbeaten Everett Monday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
EVERETT, PA
Belle Vernon Area High School celebrates graduation

Belle Vernon Area High School hosted commencement Wednesday evening for 191 graduates at James Weir Stadium. Shown getting ready to accept their diplomas were Klaire Temoshenka, Adreana Scaramucci, Mackenzie Martin and Race Michener.To purchase this photo and more from our online photo gallery, go to our website at www.monvalleyindependent.com.

