ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Out in a year’: what the papers say about Tory vote on Boris Johnson

By Martin Farrer
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04esUw_0g2adigZ00
Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, but some UK papers question how long he will stay in power.

A haunted-looking Boris Johnson stares out from the front pages of many of the papers after a dramatic night of Conservative party bloodletting at Westminster.

The prime minister is shown being driven back from the Commons to Downing Street after he won a Tory no-confidence vote in his leadership by 211 to 148.

Although he called the victory decisive and vowed to “bash on” in government, the reaction of some Tory-supporting newspapers suggests he will not be able to draw a line under his Partygate woes any time soon.

“A wounded victor”, says the Times, alongside the picture of Johnson that seems eerily similar to the famous one of Margaret Thatcher being driven away from Downing Street after she was ousted in a Tory party coup.

The paper adds that it was a worse than expected result for Johnson and throws up another parallel with Thatcher by noting that the same proportion of MPs voted against her as against her current scandal-plagued successor. She resigned two days later.

The Daily Telegraph’s front page headline says “Hollow victory tears Tories apart” and carries a secondary headline saying Johnson’s authority has been “crushed” as rebels circle to finish him off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0naI_0g2adigZ00
Photograph: The Daily Telegraph

The paper’s columnists line up to give a damning verdict on Johnson’s prospects for leading the party into the future with Tim Stanley declaring simply: “The PM is toast.”

The Financial Times also suggests that the prime minister is badly damaged by the vote with its lead headline saying “Johnson wounded in confidence vote as 41% of Tory MPs rebel”.

The Mirror proclaims “Party’s over, Boris” and says that the prime minister has suffered a “brutal attack” by his own side “and is warned that he will be out in a year”.

The Guardian’s splash says “PM clinging to power after vote humiliation”, with columnist Martin Kettle writing: “He is irreparably damaged. Politicians don’t recover from such things.”

The i’s front page says “Wounded Johnson in peril” and inside its political editor, Paul Waugh, says Johnson is the “sick man of Downing Street, infecting all those around him”.

The Metro also thinks it’s time for Johnson to go: “The party is over Boris”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰

THE PARTY IS OVER BORIS 🎉

🔴He survives confidence ballot...but blow as 41% say it's time for him to go

🔴 Fears he is left a lame-duck premier like predecessor may ahead of crucial by-elections pic.twitter.com/7fYT62cZOJ

— Metro (@MetroUK) June 6, 2022

However, the prime minister still has some defiant backing from his cheerleaders in the national papers. Reflecting the concern of some Tories that dumping Johnson is electoral suicide, the Mail has mocked up a red button marked “Lib Dems Labour SNP” and says “MPs hit the self-destruct button by opening door to smirking Starmer’s coalition of chaos”. Underneath, its main headline says “Boris vows: I’ll bash on”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKmcH_0g2adigZ00
Photograph: Mail

The Express also tries to strike an upbeat note with a headline which reads: “Defiant and unbowed … Boris: I’ll lead party to victory”.

The Sun’s splash is “Night of the blond knives”, saying that Johnson has been “stabbed in the back by 148 MPs”.

In Scotland the Herald says “Wounded and weakened, but Johnson vows to stay in office”, while the Press and Journal says “Boris body blow despite winning confidence vote”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21072M_0g2adigZ00
Photograph: The Herald

The Record opts to throw Johnson’s election-winning slogan back at him with its front page headline: “Get Borexit done”

The Northern Echo says “Carry on Boris (for now)“, while the Newcastle Journal asks “Is he on his way out?”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Stanley
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Conservative Party#Labour Party#What The Papers Say#Uk#Tory#The Daily Telegraph#The Financial Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Guardian

If America fails to punish its insurrectionists, it could see a wave of domestic terror

The last time the United States failed to properly punish insurrectionists, they went on to form the Ku Klux Klan, unleash a reign of murderous domestic terrorism, and re-establish formal white supremacy in much of the country for more than 100 years. As the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack begins televised hearings this week, the lessons from the post-civil war period offer an ominous warning for this moment and where we go from here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

308K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy