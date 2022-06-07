ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Quin Snyder on leaving Jazz: ‘It was time’

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGnaO_0g2adbVU00

The Utah Jazz held their public farewell to departing coach Quin Snyder on Monday, with Snyder saying the time was right for him to step down while team CEO Danny Ainge said the team had hoped Snyder would stay.

The sides’ recent contract-extension talks failed, prompting Snyder to resign on Sunday.

“It was time,” Snyder said at a Monday press conference. “Time for the Jazz to move forward. Time for me to move forward. It just made the most sense to me.”

Snyder added of Utah, “Two of my kids have lived here their whole lives, so this is a special place, and that’s not going to change for us. What makes it difficult is there are a lot of people in this room that I will really miss. A silver lining is that I will get to go to Halloween with my daughter.”

Ainge said, “We have spent the last few weeks talking, Quin and I, a lot about a lot of different things, and I think it’s pretty clear, we desperately wanted him to stay. And at the same time, I’ve walked away from coaching and I walked away from being a general manager after 18 years in Boston, and so I trust that Quin knows more what’s best for him and his family, much more than we do.”

Snyder, 55, produced a 372-264 (.585) record in eight seasons as the Jazz’s head coach, which includes six consecutive seasons with a winning percentage higher than .580. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan, with 1,127 victories, notched more wins on the Utah bench than Snyder.

“There’s a real sense of sadness and sorrow and loss,” Snyder said of exiting. “That’s to be expected. I gave this everything I had. You try to be introspective and you try to analyze. But, this was a decision to where I just kept coming back to the same place. It was time for me to move on.”

Team owner Ryan Smith said of the process of finding Snyder’s replacement, “We’re going to take our time with the coaching search. We have to get it right.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Darvin Ham
NBC Sports

Celtics legend has amazing response to Draymond Green's 1980s NBA comments

Former Boston Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell knows what it's like to play in a physical NBA Finals. He was a key player in the 1984 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers -- a series that had its share of memorable rough-and-tumble moments, most notably the Kevin McHale clothesline of Kurt Rambis and Maxwell getting shoved from behind by James Worthy.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Jazz#Basketball
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Sons Video

LeBron James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, were hanging out together on Instagram Live this Wednesday afternoon. Before the James family signed off, Bronny, Bryce and LeBron decided to knock down three shots in a row. Bryce kicked things off before Bronny and LeBron closed things out. It...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz will interview former NBA champion coach

The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Warriors Player Had Unfortunate Accident Before Game 3

Gary Payton II can't seem to escape the injury bug during the NBA playoffs. Payton II fractured his elbow in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors before returning for the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics. Payton was then practicing before Game...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel, Utah assistant Lamar Skeeter join extensive list of candidates for Jazz job

Quin Snyder stepped down from his post in Utah after eight seasons on Sunday and many other candidates have already emerged as possible replacements. Vogel held assistant gigs with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers from 2001 to 2011, before earning his first head coaching job with the Pacers when Jim O'Brien got fired midway through the 2010-2011 campaign. Vogel stayed on with Indiana through the 2015-2016 season, then spent two years as the leader with the Orlando Magic and was at the reins of the Los Angeles Lakers for the last three years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy