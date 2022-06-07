ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Says ‘Happiness’ Not Contingent on Grand Slam Record

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdEQG_0g2adXvS00

The 36-year-old won his 22nd Grand Slam at the 2022 French Open over the weekend.

After winning a historic 14th French Open title on Sunday, Rafael Nadal turned heads when he suggested it might be his last time dominating the clay at Roland Garros.

The 36-year-old claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title, the most by a male tennis player, after cruising to a straight-set victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud. He improved his record at Roland Garros to 112–3 and did so all while nursing an ailing foot.

On Monday, Nadal expanded upon his future career plans and addressed the idea of someone else breaking his record for the most men’s singles major titles, saying that he doesn’t feel like his happiness is contingent on holding the record.

“It’s something that does not bother me if Novak [Djokovic] wins 23 [Grand Slams] and I stay at 22,” Nadal said in an interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN . “I think my happiness will not change at all, not even 1%.

“I always considered myself a very normal guy. So if I did it, maybe somebody else can do it,” he continued. “It’s obvious that the record of 22nd Grand Slams is something much more possible. I am sure that’s going to happen… 14 [titles] at Roland Garros is something [that will be] very difficult.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Nadal currently holds a two-victory advantage in the Grand Slam race over Djokovic and Roger Federer, who both have 20 wins in major tournaments. The Spaniard has won both of the most recent Grand Slam titles at the French Open and at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Despite his recent success, the past 12 months have been difficult for Nadal as he has dealt with a degenerative bone condition in his left foot known as Mueller-Weiss syndrome. The ailment flared up during his appearance at Roland Garros last year and he was forced to end his season 10 days before the U.S. Open.

Although he still seems to be at the top of his game, Nadal explained that he wants to make sure he is healthy before playing again. That being said, he plans to do everything possible to make it back to the French Open in 2023.

“For me, personally, very difficult to describe the feelings that I have,” Nadal said moments after winning his 22rd Grand Slam title . “It’s something that I for sure never believed, be here at 36, being competitive again, playing in the most important court of my career one more time in a final means a lot.

“I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going.”

More Tennis Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Here's how much Rafael Nadal earned at Roland Garros 2022

Rafael Nadal won his fourteenth Roland Garros title. Incredible numbers, just think that a legend of the caliber of Pete Sampras has won fourteen Grand Slam titles in his career, and now Rafa reaches him thanks only to Roland Garros. An incredible champion, on and off the pitch, who managed...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal ON CRUTCHES: Wimbledon at high risk?

Updates on the physical conditions of the Spanish champion Rafael Nadal arrived, and they are not good. Just a few days ago he won the fourteenth title in Paris and the twenty-second Grand Slam title, now there are several concerns around the Spaniard. In the last few hours, the video...
TENNIS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rafael Nadal: The tennis player's huge fortune will shock you

Since 2001, Rafael Nadal has been tormenting tennis players on the court throughout the world's best tournaments. According to ATP Tour, the Majorcan has won 92 titles in his career and lost 38 finals. He is one of the most successful players in the history of modern tennis. In total, at the age of 36, thanks to his 1,058victories, Nadal has amassed $125 million in prize money, according to Forbes.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Christiane Amanpour
Person
Roger Federer
The Spun

Report: 2 More PGA Tour Stars Expected To Leave For LIV Golf Series

Wednesday morning brought news that two more PGA Tour stars are expected to leave for the new LIV Golf Series. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na and more have already pledged their allegiance to the Saudi-backed league. While they were seen as the minority just a few days ago, two more huge names are expected to join them.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Cnn
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

old - LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 1 scores as PGA Tour suspend LIV players with immediate effect

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event got underway today amid confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the breakaway series have been suspended with immediate effect. The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it.Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing at Centurion Club in St Albans, with six-time major champion Mickelson ending his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'We are doing all we can to ensure their future'

The winner of 23 Majors, Serena Williams, had a short campaign at Wimbledon last year. The seven-time champion withdrew in game seven of her first-round matchup against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to injury. The American walked off the court in tears after her first Wimbledon retirement since 1998. With movement difficulties,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Sports
HOLAUSA

Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than...
SOCCER
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'Two days before the tournament I used...'

Rafael Nadal's triumph at Roland Garros 2022 sparked reactions around the world. The Spanish phenomenon appeared in enormous difficulty during the BNL Internazionali of Italy, thanks to the pain in his foot that has tormented him since 2005. It was even feared that the Majorcan might miss the second seasonal...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'The kids run in all directions when...'

Fans around the world are looking forward to seeing Roger Federer back on the pitch. The Swiss phenomenon has played very little in the last two seasons, thanks to a serious knee injury that worsened after the 2020 Australian Open. The former world number 1 played just 13 official matches...
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy