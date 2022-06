NEWBURYPORT - The massive search for a missing 6-year-old boy in the Merrimack River has been suspended, authorities said Friday, a day after his mother, Boua DeChhat, drowned there.Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said a family of six - a mother, father, two girls and two boys - drove to Deer Island Thursday and parked on the Newburyport side of the island to go fishing and swimming."At around 7 p.m. the 31-year-old father returned to where the car was parked to retrieve some gear. At around the same time the boy, we believe, reached for something in the water and...

