ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Jersey Proud: Hunterdon veteran travels to France for 78th anniversary of D-Day

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZ4sr_0g2ad6QK00

A New Jersey veteran was able to take a special trip to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

Bob Gibson is a 98-year-old D-Day veteran who lives in Hunterdon County. He joined two dozen other veterans for a trip back to France thanks to the Best Defense Foundation organization.

Gibson hadn't been there since 1944. He had a weekend filled with praise, thank you’s and parades

On the anniversary, he and the other veterans sat in World War II-era Army Jeeps. They lined up right where the men came ashore on Utah Beach.

Gibson described the experience as “unbelievable.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gibson
News 12

Greenwich Botanical Center holds annual Grandiflora Garden Tour

The Greenwich Botanical Center is holding its annual Grandiflora Garden Tour. The self-guided tour will take place today and Saturday and is the 64th year of the event. The tour is the center's largest fundraising event. Organizers say the tour really celebrates their mission and bringing people to Greenwich to...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#To France#Army
New Jersey 101.5

In New Jersey, your property is not your property (Opinion)

Private property rights are at the core of our republic and most civilized, advanced societies. In New Jersey, not so much. A Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County has written a bill that would require a landowner to get permission from his neighbors to hunt on his/her OWN land! As Joe Biden would say, "no joke".
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

New details: How did brothers drown in NJ school’s indoor pool?

BAYONNE — The brothers who drowned Wednesday night may have been swimming in a closed diving pool while lifeguards were paying attention to the main lap pool. The president of the Bayonne Board of Education told NBC 4 New York that the two brothers who drowned Wednesday night were in a smaller diving pool at the Lincoln Community School. Diving pools are much deeper than regular pools.
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
wisr680.com

“Pink Hat Lady” From Mercer Wants Relaxed Home Confinement Measures

A woman known as the “pink hat lady” from the January 6th riot is now asking a federal court to remove her ankle monitor. However, prosecutors say Rachel Powell of Mercer County smashed her way into the Capitol Building that day and believe she needs to be continually monitored during her trial.
MERCER, PA
94.5 PST

Wawa Replacing Local Hotel in West Windsor, New Jersey

Just got word that a Wawa will be taking the place of the old Palmer Inn on Route 1 South in West Windsor, next to Windsor Green Shopping Center, where Whole Foods is. Wow. You may be surprised that the Palmer Inn is closed, I was. I know the Indian bar and grill, Anjapaar, had closed during the pandemic but, the hotel remained opened until very recently. I'm assuming another casualty of the pandemic.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy