Jersey Proud: Hunterdon veteran travels to France for 78th anniversary of D-Day

A New Jersey veteran was able to take a special trip to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

Bob Gibson is a 98-year-old D-Day veteran who lives in Hunterdon County. He joined two dozen other veterans for a trip back to France thanks to the Best Defense Foundation organization.

Gibson hadn't been there since 1944. He had a weekend filled with praise, thank you’s and parades

On the anniversary, he and the other veterans sat in World War II-era Army Jeeps. They lined up right where the men came ashore on Utah Beach.

Gibson described the experience as “unbelievable.”