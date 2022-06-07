Report: East Ramapo Central School District is underperforming

A new report says East Ramapo Central School District is underperforming as far as graduation rates, dropout rates and other areas.

The New York Civil Liberties Union recently released " Not Making the Grade: New York's Jim Crow School District " on the East Ramapo Central School District.

The not-for-profit largely looked at public data and compared it to the seven other school districts in the county.

"A lot of the information that came out really showed that East Ramapo is underperforming compared to the other districts," says Jake Martinez with the NYCLU.

Data from 2021 shows East Ramapo was in last place with a graduation rate of 65%, had the worst dropout rate at 20% and the worst student-to-counselor ratio at 695 to one.

The report points to frequent failing of school budgets and the school board as a reason for the failures.

The report states, "District leaders have extracted resources from public schools, which are almost entirely attended by students of color, while lavishly funding private schools attended by white students."

School Superintendent Dr. Clarence Ellis responded to the report saying, “During the past year, we’ve made great strides in educating students in the values, critical skills and essential knowledge needed to be informed and responsible citizens, prepared to take the next steps in life. On Tuesday, June 21, residents will be asked to approve a revised ERCSD budget for the 2022-23 academic year, allowing us to continue this good work.”

News 12 reached out to the school board but has not yet heard back.