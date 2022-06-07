ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

Report: East Ramapo Central School District is underperforming

By Diane Caruso
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnpH9_0g2ad2tQ00

A new report says East Ramapo Central School District is underperforming as far as graduation rates, dropout rates and other areas.

The New York Civil Liberties Union recently released " Not Making the Grade: New York's Jim Crow School District " on the East Ramapo Central School District.

The not-for-profit largely looked at public data and compared it to the seven other school districts in the county.

"A lot of the information that came out really showed that East Ramapo is underperforming compared to the other districts," says Jake Martinez with the NYCLU.

MORE: State of Our Schools

Data from 2021 shows East Ramapo was in last place with a graduation rate of 65%, had the worst dropout rate at 20% and the worst student-to-counselor ratio at 695 to one.

The report points to frequent failing of school budgets and the school board as a reason for the failures.

The report states, "District leaders have extracted resources from public schools, which are almost entirely attended by students of color, while lavishly funding private schools attended by white students."

School Superintendent Dr. Clarence Ellis responded to the report saying, “During the past year, we’ve made great strides in educating students in the values, critical skills and essential knowledge needed to be informed and responsible citizens, prepared to take the next steps in life. On Tuesday, June 21, residents will be asked to approve a revised ERCSD budget for the 2022-23 academic year, allowing us to continue this good work.”

News 12 reached out to the school board but has not yet heard back.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

State weighs proposal to add another layer of safety protocols for schools

The state is examining a bill that would look to add another layer of protection to schools with safety at the forefront of the national conversation. Alyssa's Law still needs Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature to officially be on the books in New York state. The proposal would require schools to consider adding silent safety alarms that can directly alert law enforcement of an emergency situation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Ramapo, NY
Education
Ramapo, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Education
City
Ramapo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NJ.com

N.J. live primary election results 2022: Bergen County

Voters in Bergen County cast their ballots Tuesday in the 2022 primary elections. Check back here for the unofficial results of contested races. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have an X in front of their names. Ballots that are mailed in and postmarked...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Ellis
nyacknewsandviews.com

Villages: Mourning with a Warning for Rockland

This week in the Villages: In the wake of the recent racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, local leaders and activists warned that a similar incident could be fueled by local white supremacy ideology. Meanwhile, the state passed new gun safety legislation aimed specifically at stopping potential shooters like the 18-year-old shooter. Also, a Nanuet gridiron legend passes and a New City brewery expands into Blauvelt Plus, more news, your local weather forecast, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
wdkx.com

First Upstate NY Orthopox Case Confirmed

If you haven’t been following this latest case, orthopox/monkeypox is a rare viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness, but may result in hospitalization or death, according to the New York State Health Department. A Sullivan County resident was diagnosed with orthopoxvirus, making this now nine orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases confirmed statewide, with eight of them in New York City.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Jim Crow School District#Nyclu#The School Board#Ercsd
Times Herald-Record

NY Falun Gong compound discrimination lawsuit claims Deerpark caused building closure

DEERPARK — Leaders of the Falun Gong religious enclave known as Dragon Springs claim in a discrimination lawsuit against Deerpark that foot-dragging by town officials has led to the closure of a college building that had been in use for 10 years. In a complaint filed last month in the state Supreme Court in Goshen, Dragon Springs' attorneys say the state ordered them to close the building at the end of December because the town building inspectors...
DEERPARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Staten Island Advance

After San Francisco recall of its district attorney, N.Y. Republicans push for same option

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — San Francisco voters opted to recall their district attorney earlier this week, and now, New York Republicans want to give voters here the same option. A new bill, backed by Sen. Andrew Lanza (R-South Shore), Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R-South Shore) and Assemblyman Mike Tannousis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) in their respective chambers, would take the first step in creating an amendment to the state constitution allowing New Yorkers to initiate recall proceedings against district attorneys.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy