ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, NY

Video captures bear and dog coming face to face at Patterson home

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tn3S_0g2acxiR00

There was an unlikely meeting between a bear and a pet dog in Putnam County.

The video was captured by News 12 viewer Erica Barretto in Patterson.

She says the bear climbed up to the second story of their home, where it came face to face with the pet dog. A closed window separated the two animals.

Barretto says the bear was up that high trying to reach a bird feeder.

RELATED: Be bear aware! Follow these 6 tips to keep bears out of your yard

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Alarmingly Huge Nest Appears on Hudson Valley, NY Home

Umm....what's that and how did it get there? I was looking on Facebook the other afternoon and a post came up that made me not only do a double-take, but is still perplexing me. The picture was posted in a local Facebook group and the people in it were trying to guess what could have caused this big nest. Here's the backstory on it:
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
News 12

Officials: Child burned in Bridgeport backyard with gasoline was not deliberately injured by other children

Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam County, NY
Pets & Animals
Putnam County, NY
Lifestyle
Patterson, NY
Pets & Animals
Patterson, NY
Lifestyle
City
Patterson, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
PIX11

Bronx teen rescued from Poughkeepsie hotel is missing again

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.  Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled childhood, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand […]
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

I Followed a Line of Paint on the Road to Find Out Who Spilled it

A mystery unfolded on my way home from work this week and I was determined to solve it. I was driving on Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie when I noticed a huge puddle of dried paint at the corner of East Cedar Street. That section of the roadway has a sharp incline, so I can only assume that someone with a bucket of paint in the back of their truck made a quick turn, bumping the container over.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Face To Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Mid-Hudson News Network

Feds charge Florida man for trying to rape Hyde Park middle-schooler

WHITE PLAINS – A Florida man has been charged by the US Attorney for attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old Hyde Park girl. The attempted sexual assault occurred on April 3, 2022, in a hotel in the town. Thomas Rivera, 32, of Lauderhill, Florida is charged with one count...
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Drowns In Pool At Huntington Station Home

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The 73-year-old man was found at the bottom of a pool at his residence in Huntington Station located at Kelsey Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Suffolk County Police said. He was transported to Huntington Hospital where...
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
101.5 WPDH

Creepy Face Appears on Mid-Hudson Bridge

A mysterious face has appeared on a span across the Hudson River. Just how did it get there?. There are lots of strange sights to behold in the Hudson Valley. While some of them are intentional, like the world's "original" largest garden gnome others, like Beacon's famed dummy light, have gained popularity all on their own.
HUDSON, NY
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy