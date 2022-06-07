Video captures bear and dog coming face to face at Patterson home

There was an unlikely meeting between a bear and a pet dog in Putnam County.

The video was captured by News 12 viewer Erica Barretto in Patterson.

She says the bear climbed up to the second story of their home, where it came face to face with the pet dog. A closed window separated the two animals.

Barretto says the bear was up that high trying to reach a bird feeder.

