Another tech giant in the Triangle: Meta's plans for Durham

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to buy a house in Raleigh, right now might not be such a great time, depending on how you plan to purchase it. That’s according to Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist, and one of the researchers that found Raleigh’s housing market to be among the top 15 housing markets in the nation where average home values are now more than 50% higher than statistical expectations.
DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolinians love social media more than any other state, according to a study, and it looks like social media—or at least Meta—might just love the state back. On Monday, WRAL reported that the company Meta, headed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has laid out plans for a “significant presence” in Durham […]
Outgoing Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is visiting the Triangle. Sandberg participated in Thursday’s North Carolina Chamber event in Durham. Discussion centered around the state’s small-business community, workplace diversity and shifts caused by the pandemic. The news comes after Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was coming...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting from point A to point B comes with a high price tag these days, with the average price of gas in North Carolina at $4.65 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. CBS 17 is digging deeper into what alternatives to driving are out...
RALEIGH – A continuing trend appears across multiple reports that track the availability and affordability of housing in the Triangle: those who live in the area are feeling squeezed as prices rise in the for sale market and the rental market. A new report from Apartment List found that...
Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
Durham, N.C. — The day of Wendell Tabb’s announced retirement was sure to be one of drama at Hillside High School in Durham. Over the course of 35 years, his program attracted the attention of celebrities and helped drama students perform around the world. "As you know, this...
Pittsboro, N.C. — The long-awaited grand re-opening of The Plant is coming up on Wednesday, June 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Pittsboro. With the theme “Steel Toes To Stilettos,” there will be festivities that include a ribbon cutting by Pittsboro’s mayor, awards, tunes by DJ OS and lots of dancing on the new pavers recently installed to enhance visitor experience.
Smith+Nephew's Ri.Hip Modeler and Ri.Hip Navigation tools for hip replacement were debuted at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C. Rhett Hallows, MD, completed the case using the Cori robot, according to a June 8 news release. The navigation application helps maximize accuracy and reproducibility in supine and lateral approaches. The Modeler mobile application is used for surgical planning to evaluate cup placement.
RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new study published in the journal Nature, at least 21% of the Earth’s reptiles are threatened with extinction. That study, which has ties to North Carolina, may also hold some answers about how to help save reptiles. What You Need To Know.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
Richmond-based Capital Square broke ground on 297 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space on West South Street.
Durham, N.C. — No one was injured when a utility pole fell on a semi-truck, sparking a small fire early Friday morning. The crash was reported before 4 a.m. on Garland Street off Guess Road. According to the Durham Police Department, the driver is okay and managed to get...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just off of I-85 in Durham at the Refuel on Guess Road, a Durham man lucked out being the proud owner of a top-winning lottery ticket. Jose Ortez stopped in for a $10 scratch off, which just so happened to turn into a $500,000 prize. It was one of a new series of scratch-offs introduced by the NC Education Lottery in March called “Cashword.”
Raleigh 911 dispatcher says staff shortages putting public at risk. A Raleigh 911 dispatcher says public safety could be at risk if work conditions don't...
