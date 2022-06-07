Another tech giant in the Triangle: Meta's plans for Durham

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to buy a house in Raleigh, right now might not be such a great time, depending on how you plan to purchase it. That’s according to Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist, and one of the researchers that found Raleigh’s housing market to be among the top 15 housing markets in the nation where average home values are now more than 50% higher than statistical expectations.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO