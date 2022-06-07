ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another tech giant in the Triangle: Meta's plans for Durham

WRAL
 3 days ago

www.wral.com

WRAL News

Raleigh, Charlotte homes among most ‘overvalued’ in U.S., report finds

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to buy a house in Raleigh, right now might not be such a great time, depending on how you plan to purchase it. That’s according to Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist, and one of the researchers that found Raleigh’s housing market to be among the top 15 housing markets in the nation where average home values are now more than 50% higher than statistical expectations.
FOX8 News

Facebook parent company Meta is coming to Durham, report says

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolinians love social media more than any other state, according to a study, and it looks like social media—or at least Meta—might just love the state back. On Monday, WRAL reported that the company Meta, headed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has laid out plans for a “significant presence” in Durham […]
wraltechwire.com

Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg visits Durham

Outgoing Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is visiting the Triangle. Sandberg participated in Thursday’s North Carolina Chamber event in Durham. Discussion centered around the state’s small-business community, workplace diversity and shifts caused by the pandemic. The news comes after Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was coming...
WRAL News

'Nothing to show for it': GoTriangle leaders expected to explain how $157 million was spent on failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project

Durham, N.C. — GoTriangle leaders on Thursday are expected to explain how they spent more than $157 million taxpayer dollars on the failed Durham-Orange Light Rail project. Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal requested the presentation before the city council because even though the light rail failed years ago, she believes the public still needs answers.
WRAL

Steel Toes to Stilettos: The evolution of The Plant, aka Chatham Beverage District

Pittsboro, N.C. — The long-awaited grand re-opening of The Plant is coming up on Wednesday, June 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Pittsboro. With the theme “Steel Toes To Stilettos,” there will be festivities that include a ribbon cutting by Pittsboro’s mayor, awards, tunes by DJ OS and lots of dancing on the new pavers recently installed to enhance visitor experience.
beckersspine.com

Hip replacement using Smith+Nephew's new preoperative tools completed

Smith+Nephew's Ri.Hip Modeler and Ri.Hip Navigation tools for hip replacement were debuted at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C. Rhett Hallows, MD, completed the case using the Cori robot, according to a June 8 news release. The navigation application helps maximize accuracy and reproducibility in supine and lateral approaches. The Modeler mobile application is used for surgical planning to evaluate cup placement.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several reptiles found in N.C. are at risk of extinction

RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new study published in the journal Nature, at least 21% of the Earth’s reptiles are threatened with extinction. That study, which has ties to North Carolina, may also hold some answers about how to help save reptiles. What You Need To Know.
cbs17

Best, worst cities to get (and stay) married in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
WRAL

Luxury apartments coming to Raleigh opportunity zone

WRAL News

Utility pole falls on truck in Durham, sparking fire

Durham, N.C. — No one was injured when a utility pole fell on a semi-truck, sparking a small fire early Friday morning. The crash was reported before 4 a.m. on Garland Street off Guess Road. According to the Durham Police Department, the driver is okay and managed to get...
cbs17

Durham man first to win $500,000 top prize of Cashword scratch-offs

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just off of I-85 in Durham at the Refuel on Guess Road, a Durham man lucked out being the proud owner of a top-winning lottery ticket. Jose Ortez stopped in for a $10 scratch off, which just so happened to turn into a $500,000 prize. It was one of a new series of scratch-offs introduced by the NC Education Lottery in March called “Cashword.”
WRAL

Raleigh 911 dispatcher says staff shortages putting public at risk

