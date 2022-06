👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. U.S. Senate candidate Brian Solstin in a Tweet opposed Senator Cynthia Lummis‘ bill aimed at incorporating digital assets into the U.S. financial system by arguing that Bitcoin should be considered separately from other digital assets, using a report published by the financial services company Fidelity Investments to explain why.

BITCOIN ・ 1 DAY AGO