OTHELLO - The Othello School District isn’t taking any chances in risking student safety the remainder of the year with the implementation of a new security plan. Tuesday's bulletin about the new strategy comes after Monday’s threat that prompted the lockdown of several schools in the district. After officials were alerted, police swiftly cleared all buildings to ensure the threat wasn't credible and within minutes arrested the suspect who was responsible for the social media threat directed at McFarland Middle School.

OTHELLO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO