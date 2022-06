GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a social media threat of violence allegedly made against a Greenfield school. Greenfield Police told us shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, they received a report from a parent whose child had seen the threat posted to social media against Greenfield Middle School. They immediately launched an investigation and found out the person they believe made the post was on his way to school in Chicopee.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO