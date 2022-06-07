Center Point Urbana Senior becomes first Archer from her school to qualify for the World Open Archery Championships

Main Street Waterloo will host the 40th Annual My Waterloo Days celebration, presented by GreenState Credit Union, June 6-12 with activities and events throughout Waterloo. “The planning committee has been working hard to bring a family-friendly, fun event, celebrating this year’s theme: We Are Waterloo. Activities throughout the community all week will culminate at Lincoln Park to celebrate Waterloo’s history, diversity, and progress,” said Jessica Rucker, Executive Director of Main Street Waterloo. This year promises to bring a diverse lineup of bands, food, and fun in Downtown Waterloo.
Comments / 0