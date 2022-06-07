ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, IA

Center Point Urbana Senior becomes first Archer from her school to qualify for the World Open Archery Championships

By KCRG Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just about every day you will find Center Point Urbana Senior Abby Morris in the gym aiming for bullseyes. All the hard work...

Former tennis coach suing school district for defamation

Iowa ladies football academy celebrates coming to an end after 10 years Saturday. 77 Linn County students return to school, parents defer fines & jail time thanks to Truancy Deferred Prosecution Program. One of the biggest industries in our area is bracing for a long, tough summer. The city of...
LINN COUNTY, IA
abc17news.com

Gatens leaves Drake to return to Hawkeyes as assistant coach

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa player Matt Gatens will return to the team as an assistant, coach Fran McCaffery announced Thursday. Gatens, an Iowa City native who has been on Drake’s staff for four seasons, replaces the retiring Kirk Speraw. “Matt was a respected leader on...
IOWA CITY, IA
#Open World
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
IOWA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pella, IA

Pella, Iowa, is a small yet bustling town the entire family will love. Rooted deep in history, you can find cobblestone streets in its downtown, complemented with modernity with its shopping scene and craft beer bar. It boasts 15 parks that offer various recreational activities, along with an outdoor aquatic...
PELLA, IA
Sioux City Journal

MedPharm changes name to Bud & Mary’s, expands in Iowa and other states

Iowa’s first medical marijuana manufacturer and distributor is changing its name, planning a $10 million expansion in Iowa and moving into other states where it can legally sell recreational pot. MedPharm Iowa will become Bud & Mary’s Cannabis Co., showing a shift in the company’s focus from just medical...
IOWA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

Big Ten roster overhauls: The 2022-23 outlook for Iowa

———— Next up is Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won 20 or more games for four straight seasons under head coach Fran McCaffery, and he delivered a surprising 26-10 record and Big Ten Tournament title in 2022 despite losing Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp to the NBA. WHO’S...
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There won’t be a BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids this year. VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids announced the decision to hit pause on the annual event on Thursday, citing declining attendance over the last several years, along with difficulty in finding vendors. “The national BBQ...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa seeing ‘somewhat of a surge’ in COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 cases are trending back up in Iowa, according to a health leader in Dubuque. The graph below shows statewide positive COVID-19 tests and is taken from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The bump at the far right representing recent weeks is smaller than the high points of Winter 2020 and January 2022. However, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, Public Health Specialist for the city of Dubuque, “the incline of the curve is getting steeper all the time.” Corrigan added, “The pandemic is definitely not over. In fact, we’ve seen increasing cases since the first part of April here in Dubuque County and generally in Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
KCRG.com

World Pork Expo underway in Iowa

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 6 hours ago. It's been...
POSTVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Amana Colonies anticipate more local tourism as gas prices rise

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Record high gas prices are starting to have an impact on tourism, but maybe not how you’d think. The Amana Colonies is noticing more local tourism as opposed to people travelling from far away. They host several events that draw people to the area and despite gas prices, the recent Renaissance Festival was no different.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
macaronikid.com

MY WATERLOO DAYS: We Are Waterloo June 6-12

Main Street Waterloo will host the 40th Annual My Waterloo Days celebration, presented by GreenState Credit Union, June 6-12 with activities and events throughout Waterloo. “The planning committee has been working hard to bring a family-friendly, fun event, celebrating this year’s theme: We Are Waterloo. Activities throughout the community all week will culminate at Lincoln Park to celebrate Waterloo’s history, diversity, and progress,” said Jessica Rucker, Executive Director of Main Street Waterloo. This year promises to bring a diverse lineup of bands, food, and fun in Downtown Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Another Nice Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure builds toward the state. The result is a drier air mass and clearing sky overnight. We’ll enjoy morning sunshine with very comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s. Thursday night into Friday morning features our next shower and storm chance. The weekend brings a transition to some warmer conditions along with additional storm chances. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

