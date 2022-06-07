ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Center Point Urbana Senior becomes first Archer from her school to qualify for the World Open Archery Championships

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the team will share information with the government on any potential threats or risks...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Former tennis coach suing school district for defamation

Iowa ladies football academy celebrates coming to an end after 10 years Saturday. 77 Linn County students return to school, parents defer fines & jail time thanks to Truancy Deferred Prosecution Program. One of the biggest industries in our area is bracing for a long, tough summer. The city of...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State University adjusts counseling services after Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Mental health resources are available year round for Iowa State University staff and students. But university faculty emphasize that, in times like these, access to counseling is more important than ever. On Thursday, June 2, ISU lost two students in a shooting outside of Cornerstone Church...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
IOWA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pella, IA

Pella, Iowa, is a small yet bustling town the entire family will love. Rooted deep in history, you can find cobblestone streets in its downtown, complemented with modernity with its shopping scene and craft beer bar. It boasts 15 parks that offer various recreational activities, along with an outdoor aquatic...
PELLA, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Group works to preserve history of people in Our Town Luana, Postville, and Monona

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - All this week, we’re celebrating the people and places from “Our Town” Luana, Postville, and Monona. The Clayton County Pioneer Cemetery Commission is a group of people working to preserve this history of people who were in the same places 200 years ago. The centuries of cold winters, hot summers, and all weather in between impacted gravestones from all those years ago. Myra Voss was born and raised in Clayton County. She’s followed her family history back centuries.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There won’t be a BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids this year. VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids announced the decision to hit pause on the annual event on Thursday, citing declining attendance over the last several years, along with difficulty in finding vendors. “The national BBQ...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa seeing ‘somewhat of a surge’ in COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 cases are trending back up in Iowa, according to a health leader in Dubuque. The graph below shows statewide positive COVID-19 tests and is taken from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The bump at the far right representing recent weeks is smaller than the high points of Winter 2020 and January 2022. However, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, Public Health Specialist for the city of Dubuque, “the incline of the curve is getting steeper all the time.” Corrigan added, “The pandemic is definitely not over. In fact, we’ve seen increasing cases since the first part of April here in Dubuque County and generally in Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
westlibertyindex.com

Tractorcade rolling into city

The Muscatine County Fairgrounds will host several hundred tractors starting this Sunday for the 23rd annual WMT 2022 Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade. “We’re working on getting our buildings ready,” Muscatine County Fairgrounds manager Kelsey Meyers said. “We’re working on getting things set up outside so when WMT comes in we definitely have things ready and cleaned up as far as where are tractors getting parked, where are they getting set up for registration, things are set up for the banquet, making sure everything is just ready to go.”
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
KCRG.com

Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People have arrested three juveniles after police say they stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

‘Strike out the Stigma’ puts focus on suicide and mental health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mike Farr lost his son to suicide and now works to lessen the stigma around depression. Wednesday afternoon was “Strike out the Stigma.” The event at Prairie High School featured a baseball game between Prairie vs Western Dubuque and a softball game between Prairie and Iowa City West. It also gave local agencies and organizations a place to share information on suicide prevention and awareness.
IOWA CITY, IA
KICK AM 1530

Iowa Driver Captures Video as Car Overtaken by Haboob

A couple weeks ago, a wild dust storm blew through parts of Iowa. A driver captured video showing what happened as their vehicle was overtaken by it. A dust storm like this is known as a "haboob". Don't ask me how I know. Here's what the driver said about what went down:

