Have you ever dreamed of being part of a thriving brewery? Or maybe even just a nice cold beer? Well, Munich-based company MetaBrewSoceity might be able to offer you both. Through their next endeavor, MetaBrew Society (MBS) is set to start leveraging the power of NFTs to kickstart a community-operated brewery business by offering NFTs holders voting rights in the MBS DAO.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO