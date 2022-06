NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee woman is caring for a new feathered friend. Alyssa O’Brien was hunting for mushrooms when she noticed a baby barred owl had fallen out of its nest. She rescued the raptor, and now has a temporary permit from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to house, hold, and feed the owlet. O’Brien contacted a raptor sanctuary in Interlochen that is willing to rehabilitate the owlet and release it into the wild.

