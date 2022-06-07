ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Local health officials insist residents still get tested for COVID-19

By WAVY News 10 Photojournalist Rob Rizzo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHiB5_0g2aZMWr00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As local COVID-19 cases rise, health officials are seeing an uptick in vaccine clinics popping up across Hampton Roads.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, almost 74% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. But they are still seeing an uptick in covid cases. At the City of Chesapeake Health, they average 30 to 40 vaccinations per clinic. And they are concerned for those still in need of the vaccination.

“We are certainly worried about the immunocompromised. We are worried about those with pre-existing medical conditions and the elderly,” said Jerry Tucker, Local Emergency Coordinator with the Chesapeake Health Department.

They not only do the vaccinations at their clinic but they also go into the community and offer vaccinations at local food drives, churches and schools, and other community events.

“We are increasing efforts for community outreach for or vaccination clinics out in town. And if you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms and test positive for COVID even with an at-home test what should you do?”

If you do have COVID, they ask that you stay home and isolate yourself for at least 5 days from the date your symptoms began.

“There are always pockets of pandemic fatigue. That is certainly to be expected, but we hope people will remain vigilant if they have not been vaccinated.”

To find out where to get your free vaccination, you can call the health department or log on to vaccinate.virginia.gov .

Health officials are still insisting that if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, get tested right away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wsvaonline.com

Four new local cases of Covid

Virginia processed four fatal cases of coronavirus today, half of them were here in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health report this morning included deaths in Staunton and Augusta County. However, other numbers seemed better than previous days with just a pair of COVID hospitalizations and four localities posted single-digit new case counts.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Chesapeake, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Chesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Health
Chesapeake, VA
Coronavirus
WDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,811,366 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, June 8, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,958 from the 1,808,408 reported Tuesday. A bigger increase than the 2,627 reported Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations, percent positive cases up

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,808, 408 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,627 from the 1,805,781 reported Monday. As of Tuesday, there have been...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Clinics#Covid 19#Virginians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NBC12

Rental housing help set to expire June 30

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Last month saw the end of rent relief applications across the state, and now another significant change for landlords and tenants is just on the horizon. Come June 30, landlords no longer have to do a 14-day non-payment notice; it will go back to five days...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Summer food programs roll out in SW, central Virginia with free meals

(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, summer meal programs fill in food deserts and help food-insecure families put meals in their kids’ stomachs. Previous U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 waivers meant families could take meals home, having to travel only once a week to pick up food. This year, however, the USDA has […]
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

TFC Recycling working to address pick-up delays in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Recycling problems are bringing on lots of frustrations for many residents across across Hampton Roads, Michael Benedetto, the president of TFC Recycling, said. He said that multiple cities his company serves are seeing pick-up delays, but that the city of Chesapeake is seeing the biggest impact.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Gov. Youngkin signs seven preventative human trafficking bills

Youngkin signed seven legislative bills with a goal of putting an end to human trafficking and provide support for survivors on June 8. After the signing, Secretary Kay Coles James officiated the swearing-in of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support making this the first meeting of the new advisory council.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy