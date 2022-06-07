Local health officials insist residents still get tested for COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As local COVID-19 cases rise, health officials are seeing an uptick in vaccine clinics popping up across Hampton Roads.



According to the Virginia Department of Health, almost 74% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. But they are still seeing an uptick in covid cases. At the City of Chesapeake Health, they average 30 to 40 vaccinations per clinic. And they are concerned for those still in need of the vaccination.

“We are certainly worried about the immunocompromised. We are worried about those with pre-existing medical conditions and the elderly,” said Jerry Tucker, Local Emergency Coordinator with the Chesapeake Health Department.



They not only do the vaccinations at their clinic but they also go into the community and offer vaccinations at local food drives, churches and schools, and other community events.



“We are increasing efforts for community outreach for or vaccination clinics out in town. And if you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms and test positive for COVID even with an at-home test what should you do?”



If you do have COVID, they ask that you stay home and isolate yourself for at least 5 days from the date your symptoms began.



“There are always pockets of pandemic fatigue. That is certainly to be expected, but we hope people will remain vigilant if they have not been vaccinated.”



To find out where to get your free vaccination, you can call the health department or log on to vaccinate.virginia.gov .



Health officials are still insisting that if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, get tested right away.

