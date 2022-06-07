Fairfield murder suspect to be tried in Council Bluffs

(Casey, Iowa) -A person who allegedly tried to break into a home in Adair County was shot by the occupant of the home, early this (Thursday) morning. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:18-a.m., the Adair County Communications Center received a cellular 911 call reporting a vehicle in the median of Interstate 80 near the Adair rest areas in Adair County. An Adair County sheriff’s deputy responded and shortly after his arrival, determined that the crashed vehicle had previously been reported as stolen to the Omaha Police Department. Officers from the Stuart Police Department and their K9 unit were summoned to assist in locating the driver of the stolen vehicle.

