ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Fairfield murder suspect to be tried in Council Bluffs

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The trial location has been decided for one of the teens accused of killing...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Police search for Des Moines work release escapee

DES MOINES, Iowa — State corrections officials need your help to find a man who didn't return to his designated work release facility. They say 25-year-old Jordan Matias walked away from the Fort Des Moines Corrections Facility on Wednesday. He's been serving time since March for second-degree robbery. He's...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Officers have arrested 4 armed robbery suspects in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say they arrested four armed robbery suspects Friday. Police are on scene near the 2900 block of Cottage Grove. Two 17-year-olds, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old have been arrested. Officers have also recovered two handguns. Police continue to search for evidence. Stay...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Deputies identify man shot and killed by officer in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police in Davenport have identified the man shot and killed by an officer outside of a Casey's. Officers say 45-year-old Jason Morales was outside the store before a worker called the police. According to Davenport police, the officer was called to a Casey's store at about...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Council Bluffs, IA
City
Fairfield, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate stabbing in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing in Des Moines that occurred on Wednesday evening. Our KCCI crew was there tonight as officers investigated Southeast 9th Street. The police department tells us they detained someone who may be responsible. According to the police, the person who was...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa homeowner shoots would-be intruder

ADAIR, Iowa — A homeowner near Casey, Iowa shot a would-be home invader multiple times early Thursday, according to the Adair County Sheriff's office. Investigators say their received a 911 call from the homeowner around 4:30 a.m. saying he had just shot someone who tried tried to break into his home. The homeowner awoke to unusual noises and then heard glass breaking before he found the person trying to enter the home through a broken window.
ADAIR, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Spanish
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
WOWT

Nebraska corrections report assault, staff member seriously hurt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an assault at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Thursday that ended with one staff member being seriously hurt. According to the release, an inmate punched two staff members in the face when they were getting him ready to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Man killed, officer injured in Iowa shooting

Omaha Police are looking for tips in a robbery. Nebraska State Patrol: 100 deadliest day of summer for drivers. Memorial Day marks the start of the 100 deadliest days of summer for drivers. Election 2022: Iowa primary election results. Updated: 5 hours ago. More numbers from Iowa's primary election Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Daria Brown, the woman arrested in the now-viral video from Iowa City last Friday, turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Friday’s altercation left Brown facing multiple charges including Public Intoxication, Interference with Official Acts, 3 Counts of Assault...
IOWA CITY, IA
kjan.com

Suspected home intruder shot in Adair County

(Casey, Iowa) -A person who allegedly tried to break into a home in Adair County was shot by the occupant of the home, early this (Thursday) morning. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:18-a.m., the Adair County Communications Center received a cellular 911 call reporting a vehicle in the median of Interstate 80 near the Adair rest areas in Adair County. An Adair County sheriff’s deputy responded and shortly after his arrival, determined that the crashed vehicle had previously been reported as stolen to the Omaha Police Department. Officers from the Stuart Police Department and their K9 unit were summoned to assist in locating the driver of the stolen vehicle.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man sentenced in federal court

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that Devin J. Strack, 24, of Fremont was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha as a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Strack to 37 months’ imprisonment, a press release stated. Following...
FREMONT, NE
kciiradio.com

Local Authorities Make Road Rage Arrest Near Crawfordsville

Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy