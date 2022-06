(Orange, MA) At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7th Orange Fire Department received a report from a resident about smoke coming from inside a mobile home and a first alarm was struck for both on and off duty personnel. Orange Police Department confirmed all occupants made it safely out of the home. The fire was extinguished quickly and the fire was deemed electrical in nature by the building commissioner. Athol Fire Department provided coverage for the station while crews were on scene for the fire.

ORANGE, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO