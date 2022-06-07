ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

City officials meet with residents over street project in Harrisburg

By Amber Gerard
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting in April, construction began on State Street in Harrisburg after a yearslong planning process to...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 1

Related
wdac.com

Investigation At Lancaster County School District Completed

LANDISVILLE – Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District has completed its fact-finding portion of an investigation into a drag show event held at the high school on April 25th. It found building administrators were aware of the event and the school’s Gay Sexuality Alliance Club advisors received approval to hold the event. The event was publicized at the high school via Schoology posts to club members and school-wide announcements. There were principals in the building when guests arrived. There was a lack of professional judgment in allowing the guests to continue to the event, as they were dressed inappropriately for a school setting. Some corrective actions include review and enforce adherence to current policies and procedures with tightened internal controls and accountability. Also ensure proper administrator supervision in the building when student extracurricular events and activities are occurring. The district is limited in what it can share publicly about investigations involving students and staff, and cannot share the details of any disciplinary action due to an employee’s right to privacy. You can read the district’s complete statement by clicking on the picture below.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New housing development coming to York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive housing project, Freedom Square, is coming to York County and it will almost be like a brand new town. The project is just outside of Dover in York County and it will include nearly 2,500 homes ranging from houses, apartments and senior living.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
CBS Philly

State Senators To Rally In Harrisburg To Oppose PennDOT’s Plan To Add Tolls To Girard Point Bridge, 8 Others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s currently free to cross the Girard Point Bridge in South Philadelphia, and several state senators want it to stay that way. On Wednesday, they will lead a rally at the state capitol to oppose PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to the bridge and eight others in the state. PennDOT introduced the plan as a way to maintain the costly bridges. The tolls would be $1 or $2 per trip. Gov. Tom Wolf supports the plan, but it’s getting major backlash. Earlier this month, a commonwealth judge in Cumberland County issued an injunction to temporarily halt the plan from moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

York homeowners respond to delayed trash pickups

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors in York County are upset after their trash pickup has been skipped for weeks. “When the wind picks up if the garbage isn’t pushed down enough it’s just blowing down the street or into the yard,” Lisa Chatcavage said. Driving down...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

At least 7 houses damaged in Harrisburg fire

HARRISBURG, Pa — A fire broke out in Harrisburg on June 9 at 15th Street between Hunter Street and Ella Alley at around 3 p.m., according to authorities. Police on the scene say at least seven houses were affected, but everyone was able to get out and no one was taken hospital.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Street#Urban Construction
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 11 northbound ramp closed in Snyder County

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Route 11 northbound ramp at the end of the Selinsgrove bypass is closed in Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using the Route 35 exit and Route 2017 (Market Street) through Selinsgrove is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
skooknews.com

Interstate 81 Northbound Closed from Lebanon to Schuylkill County

Interstate 81 northbound is closed Thursday due to a crash. As of 1:00pm, Thursday, Interstate 81 northbound remained closed at the Lebanon Exit after a crash Thursday morning. The crash occurred just before 10:30am between the Lebanon and Pine Grove Exits. The crash was reported to have involved multiple vehicles...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg summer programs kick off this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun, family-friendly summer event season is planned to kick off on Saturday, June 11 in Harrisburg as the Jackson Lick Pool is set to reopen to the public. Located at 1201 North Sixth Street, the pool is planned to be open Tuesday through Sunday...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was struck by a train Thursday night in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirms that person has died. Amtrak Police are now investigating. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 21 News for more updates.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire damages 7 rowhomes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire in Harrisburg damaged seven rowhomes. It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 15th Street. Fire Chief Brian Enterline said the fire is believed to have started on a porch, and the flames spread quickly. Enterline said the homes are...
HARRISBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boycott over Martin’s Potato Rolls’ tie to Pa. governor candidate goes nationwide

A central Pennsylvania company and its Dutch brand of potato bread has rolled into a national controversy over its political ties. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in Franklin County supplies its pillowy bread products to restaurants across the country, including Shake Shack, the international burger chain. Now customers and celebrity chefs across the nation are objecting to Martin’s support of Trump-endorsed Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy