Two members of local police departments are running in honor of fallen officers across the state. Pella Police Sergeant Brad Vincent and Marion County Deputy Isaac Short are taking part in Relay Iowa this weekend. Both are participating with the Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors organization, which provides support to the families of fallen officers. The race combines teams of up to 12 as they journey from Sioux City to Dubuque to raise support for a variety of non-profit organizations.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO