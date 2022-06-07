ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Ankeny approves plan to annex part of Polk County

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKENY, Iowa — On Monday night, the city council voted to annex more land into...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Des Moines Water Works implements plan to reduce nitrates in water

DES MOINES, Iowa — Earlier this week, Des Moines Water Works started operations at their nitrate removal facility, which hasn't been used since 2017. The Racoon River is the main water source for Central Iowa. Now Des Moines Water Works says it will be spending an extra $10,000 a day to make the water drinkable.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Just a drill: Marshalltown officials warn residents of mass casualty exercise

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown officials are warning residents that what looks like an emergency situation Friday afternoon at the Marshalltown Community College is actually a mass casualty drill. Public safety agencies from across Marshall County are partnering with Marshalltown Community College to conduct the drill. The drill is happening...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kniakrls.com

Local Police Running in Relay Iowa for Fallen Officers

Two members of local police departments are running in honor of fallen officers across the state. Pella Police Sergeant Brad Vincent and Marion County Deputy Isaac Short are taking part in Relay Iowa this weekend. Both are participating with the Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors organization, which provides support to the families of fallen officers. The race combines teams of up to 12 as they journey from Sioux City to Dubuque to raise support for a variety of non-profit organizations.
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Alleman, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
Ankeny, IA
Government
County
Polk County, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
KCRG.com

Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reported police calls and gunfire have prompted several groups to urge the City to ban landlord Charles Davisson from being able to lease out properties. Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association, Moundview Neighborhood Association, Bever Park Neighborhood Association, and Advocates for Social Justice each sent a formal...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#City Council#Annex
KCCI.com

Police search for Des Moines work release escapee

DES MOINES, Iowa — State corrections officials need your help to find a man who didn't return to his designated work release facility. They say 25-year-old Jordan Matias walked away from the Fort Des Moines Corrections Facility on Wednesday. He's been serving time since March for second-degree robbery. He's...
DES MOINES, IA
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
Sioux City Journal

MedPharm changes name to Bud & Mary’s, expands in Iowa and other states

Iowa’s first medical marijuana manufacturer and distributor is changing its name, planning a $10 million expansion in Iowa and moving into other states where it can legally sell recreational pot. MedPharm Iowa will become Bud & Mary’s Cannabis Co., showing a shift in the company’s focus from just medical...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People have arrested three juveniles after police say they stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pella, IA

Pella, Iowa, is a small yet bustling town the entire family will love. Rooted deep in history, you can find cobblestone streets in its downtown, complemented with modernity with its shopping scene and craft beer bar. It boasts 15 parks that offer various recreational activities, along with an outdoor aquatic...
PELLA, IA
Des Moines Business Record

MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines to keep Ironman in town for next 3 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Catch Des Moines has announced that the Ironman race will be held in central Iowa until at least 2025. Des Moines' first full-length Ironman race starts Sunday. Last year, the state hosted a half-Ironman. "It's really cool to see an Ironman come to my hometown...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DM Water Works forced to use nitrate-removal system for first time since 2017

Elevated nitrate concentrations in its water supply has forced the Des Moines Water Works to begin operating its nitrate-removal system for the first time in five years. Des Moines Water Works utilizes various filtration procedures to manage issues, including nitrates, with its source water in order to provide safe drinking water to 600,000 central Iowans. […] The post DM Water Works forced to use nitrate-removal system for first time since 2017 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy