Oak Lawn Man Shook 8-Week-Old Daughter Who Later Died, Police Say

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a male is found dead and partially burned in Gary Wednesday morning. Gary Police said around 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a call of a dead person on the 4800 block of West 21st Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with two people who saw what was believed to be a lifeless male in a grassy area. Medics later confirmed that a male was found in the area with no signs of life – face down and partially burned. Lake County Coroner officers pronounced the male dead on the scene.The victim is listed as John Doe as no identification was found. The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the male is asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855, or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

GARY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO