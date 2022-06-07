ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn Man Shook 8-Week-Old Daughter Who Later Died, Police Say

NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oak Lawn man is accused of shaking and slamming his 8-week-old daughter, leading to her death. Edward Janiszewski is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, Oak Lawn police said in a statement. He appeared in...

NBC Chicago

Rapper FBG Cash Killed, Woman Seriously Wounded in South Side Shooting

A rapper from the South Side was killed and a woman with him was seriously wounded when he exchanged gunfire with someone in a black Cadillac early Friday. Tristian Hamilton, a 31-year-old rapper who performed under the name FBG Cash, was hit by several bullets and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police.
OAK LAWN, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man set stolen car on fire one day after cops questioned him about stealing the car, prosecutors say

A man who was convicted of an anti-Semitic hate crime in 2018, then got kicked out of his court-ordered hate crime education program for allegedly threatening a Black man with a baseball bat, is in trouble again. This time, prosecutors say, Alvin Dawod set a stolen car on fire in West Rogers Park one day after investigators questioned him about the vehicle theft.
SKOKIE, IL
NBC Chicago

Officers Respond to Domestic Incident at Kim Foxx's Home: Police Report

Police in south suburban Flossmoor were recently called to the home of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, whose husband dialed 911 during a domestic dispute with the prosecutor, according to a police report provided by sources. At approximately 10:09 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, officers responded to Foxx's home...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
fox32chicago.com

61-year-old man sucker punched in Brooklyn dies five days later

NEW YORK - A 61-year-old man who was sucker-punched in the head and knocked unconscious while walking along a street in Bedford-Stuyvesant died five days later, the NYPD announced Thursday. Victor Vega of Lexington Avenue in Brooklyn was seen on surveillance video walking alongside and talking with two suspects when...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox32chicago.com

St. Louis man carjacked, forced to undress at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The victim was surrounded by two...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 wounded in Northwest Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. According to officials, someone in black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire on the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound near the intersection of […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNtv.com

Mother of 2 hospitalized after being caught in holiday weekend crossfire

CHICAGO — A mother of two’s night out turned tragic when shots rang Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Cynthia Jones says her goddaughter, 40-year-old Takisha McArthur, has been recovering at the University of Chicago Hospital after being shot. “I watched her grow up. She’s very energetic,” Jones said....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Two Chicago Police Officers, Driver Suffer Minor Injuries in Traffic Crash in Gresham

Two Chicago police officers and a driver suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side. The officers were in an unmarked car on 76th Street when they struck the side of a white Jeep going the wrong way on Yale Avenue about 11:20 p.m., Chicago police said. The officers’ car then struck an unoccupied parked car before coming to a stop.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded after being shot multiple times in Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot numerous times in an Ashburn restaurant. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of South Kostner. At about 10:05 p.m., two male suspects entered the restaurant and began shooting at the victim. They both then fled the scene on foot, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot in North Center overnight, police say

A 24-year-old man was shot while riding in a car in North Center overnight, Chicago police said. He was traveling in the front passenger seat of a car on the 4200 block of North Western Avenue when someone shot at him from a gray SUV that sped away from the scene around 2:56 a.m., according to a CPD media statement.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police find unidentified male dead, partially burned in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a male is found dead and partially burned in Gary Wednesday morning. Gary Police said around 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a call of a dead person on the 4800 block of West 21st Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with two people who saw what was believed to be a lifeless male in a grassy area. Medics later confirmed that a male was found in the area with no signs of life – face down and partially burned. Lake County Coroner officers pronounced the male dead on the scene.The victim is listed as John Doe as no identification was found. The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the male is asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855, or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. 
GARY, IN
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

