Expect triple-digit heat by end of the week
It was a nice day around Kern County. Temps were in the upper 80's today, but a warming trend is on the way. High pressure will start building into the area, and triple digits are expected by Friday and Saturday. We will start the cool down again by Sunday and Monday.
