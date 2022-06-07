ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Expect triple-digit heat by end of the week

By Kevin Charette
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igZVf_0g2aYbbr00

It was a nice day around Kern County. Temps were in the upper 80’s today, but a warming trend is on the way. High pressure will start building into the area, and triple digits are expected by Friday and Saturday. We will start the cool down again by Sunday and Monday.

