Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When Raevahnna Richardson spotted a woman standing outside a library in Salem, Oregon, gathering signatures for a gun-safety initiative, she made a beeline to her and added her name. “I signed it to keep our kids safe, because something needs to change. I have a...
Pitching Depth And Stubbornly Resilient Lineup Lead De La Salle To Two Titles And The Top Spot In Our Final NorCal Baseball Rankings •. Final NorCal Baseball Rankings. All records are through June 4. 1. (2) De La Salle-Concord (27-6) Spartans won both the North Coast Section and CIF NorCal...
A man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said. Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.
Comments / 0