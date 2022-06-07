ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

By The Associated Press
SFGate
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Texas massacre spurs Oregon gun-safety ballot initiative

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When Raevahnna Richardson spotted a woman standing outside a library in Salem, Oregon, gathering signatures for a gun-safety initiative, she made a beeline to her and added her name. “I signed it to keep our kids safe, because something needs to change. I have a...
SALEM, OR
SFGate

2022 Final NorCal Baseball Rankings | Top 25

Pitching Depth And Stubbornly Resilient Lineup Lead De La Salle To Two Titles And The Top Spot In Our Final NorCal Baseball Rankings •. Final NorCal Baseball Rankings. All records are through June 4. 1. (2) De La Salle-Concord (27-6) Spartans won both the North Coast Section and CIF NorCal...
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The California Lottery
SFGate

Man Charged With Murder In Richmond Stabbing

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged 28-year-old Jacobo Gil-Arvizu with murder with an enhancement in the stabbing death of 59-year-old Shelia Green on June 5 in Richmond. Green was killed in the area of 24th Street and Esmond Avenue. Gil-Arvizu is scheduled to be arraigned in Department...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

California prison lifer rearrested after mistaken release

A man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said. Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
SFGate

Police Locate And Arrest Man On Suspicion Of Felony Hit-And-Run

SANTA CLARA (BCN) Police in the city of Santa Clara have arrested a man suspected of felony hit-and-run in a collision that left a bicyclist in the hospital, the department announced on Thursday. On Wednesday, May 18, at 9:25 p.m., the Santa Clara Police Department responded to Benton Street east...
SFGate

Pg&E Warns Of Possible Outages, Urges Preparation For Friday Heat

PG&E is encouraging customers around the Bay Area to prepare for excessive heat on Friday that could contribute to power outages. PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said in an email that this could be an "all-hands on deck event," and said crews will be out and ready to respond to heat-related outages.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy