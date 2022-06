Rockingham County’s Board of Supervisors will be getting together with Planning Commission next week to look at the proposed site of a new truck stop. The site visit is at the Mauzy interchange of Interstate 81 at exit 257. While there is already a Liberty gas station, 7-11 and Burger King at the interchange, a company called Gas City LLC out of Leesburg is eyeing another 31 acres nearby.

1 DAY AGO