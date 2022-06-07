Golf: Former Wyoming East standout Patrick Smith leads W.Va. Open qualifiers Monday at Glade Springs

Former Wyoming East standout Patrick Smith tied for low medalist honors Monday to punch his ticket to the 89th W.Va. Open which will be played June 22-24 at Stonewall Resort.

Ian Patrick shared the low round honors with Smith by shooting a round of even-par 72.

Fresh off winning the W.Va. Four-Ball Championship over the weekend, Shady Spring rising senior, Tanner Vest also grabbed one of the 15 spots handed out on the Cobb Course at Glade Springs.

Carson Proffitt, who won the Class AA individual state title in 2018 while at PikeView, will also be making the trip to Stonewall at the end of the month.

Chris Daniels from Beckley and Jonah Wilson from Daniels were among the 15 qualifiers as was four players from Bluefield that includes Jared Taylor, Hunter O’Neal, Brian Hart and David Woodrum.

The remaining qualifying locations will be The Pines in Morgantown (June 8), Wheeling Country Club (June 10), Riverside Golf Club in Mason (June 12) and Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Charleston (June 13).

The players listed below have already met an exemption to qualify for the W.Va. Open.

Top 40 from 2021 West Virginia Open Championship:

David Bradshaw (champion), Woody Woodward, Mason Williams, Kenny Hess, Nick Fleming, Joseph Kalaskey, Chris WIlliams, Trent Tipton, Sam Berry, Pat Carter, Thad Obecny, Jonathan Clark, Jess Ferrell, Ryan Bilby, Christian Boyd, Noah Mullens, Mitch Hoffman, Todd Duncan, Bryan Myers, Trevor Hedges, Philip Reale, Davey Jude, Alex Easthom, Josh Arbaugh, Jacob Nickell, John Ross, Jackson Hill, Ty Roush, Matt Barrish, Isaiah Zaccheo, Trent Roush, Brian Anania, Michael Gervais, Brian Myers, John D. Francisco, Cameron Jarvis, Scott Smith, Cam Roam, Marco Oliverio, Cole Moore, Ryan Mason

Top 15 from 2021 West Virginia Amateur Championship:

Philip Reale, Hutson Chandler, Joseph Kalaskey, Noah Mullens, Alex Easthom, Chris Williams, Isaiah Zaccheo, Cam Roam, Christian Boyd, Ryan Crabtree, Howie Peterson, Jonathan Clark, Pat Carter, Davey Jude, Mitch Hoffman

Special Host Club Exemption: Mike Rogers

2022 Junior Match Play Champion: Tanner Walls

2022 Mid-Amateur Champion: Jess Ferrell

2021 Junior Amateur Champion: Argyle Downes

2022 Senior Open Champion: Pat Carter

2021 Senior Amateur Champion: Tim Mount

2021 Senior Series Gross Champion: Mike Koreski

2021 WV Amateur Tour Gross Champion: Cam Roam

PGA Special Exemptions: Phil Butcher, Aaron Gizzi, Matt Felber, Stu Wiley, Steve Superick, Jeff Hutchinson, Matt Grobe, Wayne Clark