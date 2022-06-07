ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Golf: Former Wyoming East standout Patrick Smith leads W.Va. Open qualifiers Monday at Glade Springs

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXOM5_0g2aXA0Z00

Former Wyoming East standout Patrick Smith tied for low medalist honors Monday to punch his ticket to the 89th W.Va. Open which will be played June 22-24 at Stonewall Resort.

Ian Patrick shared the low round honors with Smith by shooting a round of even-par 72.

Fresh off winning the W.Va. Four-Ball Championship over the weekend, Shady Spring rising senior, Tanner Vest also grabbed one of the 15 spots handed out on the Cobb Course at Glade Springs.

Carson Proffitt, who won the Class AA individual state title in 2018 while at PikeView, will also be making the trip to Stonewall at the end of the month.

Chris Daniels from Beckley and Jonah Wilson from Daniels were among the 15 qualifiers as was four players from Bluefield that includes Jared Taylor, Hunter O’Neal, Brian Hart and David Woodrum.

The remaining qualifying locations will be The Pines in Morgantown (June 8), Wheeling Country Club (June 10), Riverside Golf Club in Mason (June 12) and Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Charleston (June 13).

The players listed below have already met an exemption to qualify for the W.Va. Open.

Top 40 from 2021 West Virginia Open Championship:

David Bradshaw (champion), Woody Woodward, Mason Williams, Kenny Hess, Nick Fleming, Joseph Kalaskey, Chris WIlliams, Trent Tipton, Sam Berry, Pat Carter, Thad Obecny, Jonathan Clark, Jess Ferrell, Ryan Bilby, Christian Boyd, Noah Mullens, Mitch Hoffman, Todd Duncan, Bryan Myers, Trevor Hedges, Philip Reale, Davey Jude, Alex Easthom, Josh Arbaugh, Jacob Nickell, John Ross, Jackson Hill, Ty Roush, Matt Barrish, Isaiah Zaccheo, Trent Roush, Brian Anania, Michael Gervais, Brian Myers, John D. Francisco, Cameron Jarvis, Scott Smith, Cam Roam, Marco Oliverio, Cole Moore, Ryan Mason

Top 15 from 2021 West Virginia Amateur Championship:

Philip Reale, Hutson Chandler, Joseph Kalaskey, Noah Mullens, Alex Easthom, Chris Williams, Isaiah Zaccheo, Cam Roam, Christian Boyd, Ryan Crabtree, Howie Peterson, Jonathan Clark, Pat Carter, Davey Jude, Mitch Hoffman

Special Host Club Exemption: Mike Rogers

2022 Junior Match Play Champion: Tanner Walls

2022 Mid-Amateur Champion: Jess Ferrell

2021 Junior Amateur Champion: Argyle Downes

2022 Senior Open Champion: Pat Carter

2021 Senior Amateur Champion: Tim Mount

2021 Senior Series Gross Champion: Mike Koreski

2021 WV Amateur Tour Gross Champion: Cam Roam

PGA Special Exemptions: Phil Butcher, Aaron Gizzi, Matt Felber, Stu Wiley, Steve Superick, Jeff Hutchinson, Matt Grobe, Wayne Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h033g_0g2aXA0Z00

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Former Mountaineer Robert Alexander dead at 64

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Former WVU football standout Robert Alexander was found dead in his home Tuesday night. He was 64. St. Albans Mayor Scott James confirmed to MetroNews that police and emergency personnel were called to Alexander’s St. Albans home after he was found unresponsive by a family member.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glade Springs, WV
City
Beckley, WV
County
Wyoming County, WV
Wyoming County, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Wyoming State
Lootpress

Several exciting announcements for upcoming West Virginia Day

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice was joined by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith, who made several exciting announcements surrounding the state’s upcoming West Virginia Day celebration on June 20, 2022. As part of this year’s West Virginia Day festivities, the State...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Prep Softball: Barnett, Maynard, Hylton, Laxton and Buckland earn First-Team All-State honors

For most of their careers, Nitro’s Lena Elkins and Winfield’s Kennedy Dean have been different sides of the same coin – parallel in one way or another. Elkins has been a standout pitcher all three years of her career – the 2020 season was lost to the Covid pandemic – while Dean has been one of the state’s top hitters during that same span. Both players’ accomplishments have been rewarded with a pair of first-team all-state selections and now, a third.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#Golf Course#Sports#Tanner Vest#Pikeview#Wheeling Country Club#Riverside Golf Club#Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. June 5, 1859: A great frost killed crops in the Preston County fields. The fields were replanted with hardy buckwheat, which was successful and became a staple crop, celebrated in the annual Buckwheat Festival in Kingwood.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Theatre West Virginia Outdoor Summer Season Kicks Off In June

The annual performance season of Theatre West Virginia opens later this month. The first production is the original play “Hatfield and McCoys” on Friday, June 17. This show will run through July 2. The outdoor drama was first produced by Theater West Virginia more than 40 years ago....
THEATER & DANCE
Virginia Mercury

West Virginia wants to raise Virginia power bills

Most people are aware by now that inflation has hit the energy sector hard, with fossil fuels in particular skyrocketing in price over the past year. Dominion Energy Virginia, the state’s dominant utility, says it needs to charge residential customers an extra $14.93 per month on average to cover higher natural gas prices. Appalachian Power, […] The post West Virginia wants to raise Virginia power bills appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Taylor
Person
Mason Williams
Lootpress

West Virginia Governor’s School returns in person this summer

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Governor Jim Justice, is pleased to announce the return of the Governor’s Schools of West Virginia to full in-person sessions for summer 2022. The four academies were postponed in 2020 and held virtually in...
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces West Virginia waterfall trail

(LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that the West Virginia Department of Tourism has launched the nation’s first statewide waterfall trail. “We are blessed to be able to enjoy beauty beyond all comparison in West Virginia, and our waterfalls are no different,” Gov. Justice said. “I encourage all West Virginians to get involved with this fun initiative and I thank our Tourism department for the great work they’re doing to help people rediscover their love for the magnificent outdoors in our great state.”
LIFESTYLE
Lootpress

New River Dean’s and President’s list honorees announced

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College released the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2022 semester on Tuesday. These distinctions are awarded to students at colleges and universities who have demonstrated an academic commitment which places them in the top percentage of students through the satisfying of a specific set of requirements for a given semester.
COLLEGES
WBOY 12 News

Officials launch WV Waterfall Trail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State officials announced the launch, Wednesday, of the West Virginia Waterfall Trail. The trail is intended to target “travelers looking to get off the beaten path, reconnect with nature, and unearth more than two dozen waterfalls for a chance to win exclusive prizes,” according to a news release. “We are blessed to […]
Lootpress

Senior administrators to assume new roles at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Thursday by Marshall University President Brad D. Smith that two senior-level administrators at the university will assume new roles beginning this summer. Virginia R. “Ginny” Painter, who currently serves as Senior Vice President for Communications and Marketing at Marshall University, has been...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy