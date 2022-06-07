Podcast explores the legacy of Forest Fenn and his famous treasure
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new podcast explores the controversial legacy of Santa Fe author and art dealer Forrest Fenn. The podcast, X Marks the Spot, follows the journeys of Fenn’s obsessed followers and the drama that ensued after Fenn announced in 2020 that the treasure had been found.Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found
The company behind the podcast has released the first two episode, it can be found on their website or wherever you get your podcasts.
