Bird flu reported in Snohomish County

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Snohomish County Health District have identified a confirmed case of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) in a Snohomish County resident. The individual experienced tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, and extremities after consuming butter clams that were recreationally harvested in Island County. The...
Health officials in Pierce County say their Covid case rates have dropped this week, for the first time since March. Data shows that the seven-day case rate plateaued last week. But officials still warn that the numbers are much higher than they were just three months ago. Hospitalizations are expected to continue to rise statewide.
MONROE, Wash. - The battle to contain the devastating bird flu in Washington continues. The Department of Agriculture (WSDA)says the disease has now been identified in Snohomish County, with infected birds turning up in a backyard flock near Monroe. That's the ninth county to be identified as having a case...
On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee visited Snohomish County to tour a new affordable housing community in Marysville. Twin Lakes Landing will provide a home to about 60 families who are currently experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County. "They support people more than just having a roof over their heads, providing them...
MOSES LAKE - Coronavirus is on the rise again in Grant County after a lengthy lull in the spread of the virus. Evidence that the disruptive illness is surging was published on the Grant County Health District website on June 2. The Grant County Health District is doing once-a-week updates...
OLYMPIA, Wash. - U.S. Senator Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee announced a draft report weighing the decision to breach the Lower Snake River Dams. The release of the report also kicks off a one-month public comment period running until July 11. Conservationists have been pushing for the dam to...
(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers. The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks...
(The Center Square) – The Lake Sammamish kokanee salmon population has increased, according to scientists. Biologists observed more than 2,000 adult kokanee salmon returning from Lake Sammamish to spawn in creeks last fall. According to King County, that’s more than the total number of salmon they saw over the past five years combined.
The man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station has been awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration” services on April 15, after he was found incompetent...
One Washington State Town Has The Record For The Longest Married Couples. When you get married, you hope it's forever but sadly most marriages end in divorce these days. The good news is that there is one Washington town that leads the nation as the best place to get married and stay married.
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County said it has opened its flood warning center overnight in response to the heavy rains that led to minor flooding along the Snoqualmie River. The center opened at 12:45 a.m. Friday to monitor the flooding. On Thursday, heavy rain hit Western Washington and officials...
King County today became the first organization in the state to roll out a new model of battery-electric heavy-duty trucks manufactured at Kenworth’s assembly plant in Renton, opening a new market for zero-emission fleets. It will be one of the first Class 8 battery-electric trucks in North America operated...
June has had its fair share of wet weather in the Pacific Northwest, during what is typically a dry time of year. AccuWeather forecasters say that frequent rounds of precipitation will continue through the weekend. The heaviest rain on Thursday was confined to coastal Washington. Seattle received 1.10 inches of...
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - About150 people packed into the Marysville Opera House on Wednesday for a public safety meeting led by Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney and other county officials. This meeting comes just days after the sheriff announced cuts to several specialty units within the office, due to staff shortages.
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Sure, we have inflation and high gas prices, but a new survey finds Washington state’s economy is tops in the nation. WalletHub.com looked at economic activity, economic health and innovation potential to evaluate the economies of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The...
SEATTLE - On Tuesday, King County Council members introduced a proposal that would create a year-round, voluntary gun and ammunition return program within the Sheriff's Office. The program would allow any person to take an unwanted firearm, or ammunition, to any precinct office or storefront operated by the King County...
The City of Seattle mourns the loss of Deputy Fire Chief Saint “Angelo” Duggins, age 71. He passed aw. ay peacefully on Wednesday May 25, 2022, at his residence after battling a long illness for fo. ur years. Born in Chatham, Mississippi on December 16, 1950, Angelo was...
SEATTLE — It’s hard to imagine anything worse than the 2011 tsunami in Japan. But a professor at the University of Southern California says an even larger tsunami could potentially hit the Northwest coast if a Cascadia mega-quake strikes in an offshore wedge. “If these earthquakes happen entirely...
Comments / 1