Snohomish County, WA

Bird flu reported in Snohomish County

q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are working to contain bird flu in Washington State....

www.q13fox.com

auburnexaminer.com

DOH Confirms Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning Illness

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Snohomish County Health District have identified a confirmed case of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) in a Snohomish County resident. The individual experienced tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, and extremities after consuming butter clams that were recreationally harvested in Island County. The...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Covid cases starting to plateau, or decline, in Western Washington

Health officials in Pierce County say their Covid case rates have dropped this week, for the first time since March. Data shows that the seven-day case rate plateaued last week. But officials still warn that the numbers are much higher than they were just three months ago. Hospitalizations are expected to continue to rise statewide.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Gov. Jay Inslee tours affordable housing community in Marysville

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee visited Snohomish County to tour a new affordable housing community in Marysville. Twin Lakes Landing will provide a home to about 60 families who are currently experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County. "They support people more than just having a roof over their heads, providing them...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Public comment open for proposal to breach Lower Snake River Dams

OLYMPIA, Wash. - U.S. Senator Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee announced a draft report weighing the decision to breach the Lower Snake River Dams. The release of the report also kicks off a one-month public comment period running until July 11. Conservationists have been pushing for the dam to...
OLYMPIA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington kokanee salmon population has spiked

(The Center Square) – The Lake Sammamish kokanee salmon population has increased, according to scientists. Biologists observed more than 2,000 adult kokanee salmon returning from Lake Sammamish to spawn in creeks last fall. According to King County, that’s more than the total number of salmon they saw over the past five years combined.
KGMI

Report: Washington state has strongest economy in the nation

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Sure, we have inflation and high gas prices, but a new survey finds Washington state’s economy is tops in the nation. WalletHub.com looked at economic activity, economic health and innovation potential to evaluate the economies of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

King County Council proposes permanent gun, ammo return program

SEATTLE - On Tuesday, King County Council members introduced a proposal that would create a year-round, voluntary gun and ammunition return program within the Sheriff's Office. The program would allow any person to take an unwanted firearm, or ammunition, to any precinct office or storefront operated by the King County...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Study says worst-case Northwest tsunami risk is underestimated

SEATTLE — It’s hard to imagine anything worse than the 2011 tsunami in Japan. But a professor at the University of Southern California says an even larger tsunami could potentially hit the Northwest coast if a Cascadia mega-quake strikes in an offshore wedge. “If these earthquakes happen entirely...

