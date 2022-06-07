ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, MI

Historically High Gas Prices Hurting Local Nonprofits

By Zachariah Wheaton, Rhys Jordan
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeE00_0g2aVr1W00

Us drivers, especially those of us in rural parts of Michigan have been shuddering as we pull up to the pump lately. The rise in prices is not only hurting our wallets, but local nonprofits too.

Local nonprofits like Mason County’s Senior Meals Food Service, or Meals on Wheels serves meals to around 160 seniors and homebound. The Director of Mason County Senior Meals Food Service, Mary Ann Nielsen, says the high gas prices have put them in a tough spot.

“We’ve been kind of on the fence as far as gas prices and discontinuing services or our homebound. Which we will not do. We may change that a bit, but my guideline was $5 per gallon and we’ve hit it,” Nielsen states.

Mason County’s Meals on Wheels program runs four routes a day that cover over 300 miles. Nielsen says now that they’ve hit $5 per gallon they seriously have to consider lowering their

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyCNE_0g2aVr1W00

services. People who use their services would get a hot meal on Monday then a cold meal for Tuesday that would be delivered that same Monday, and so on.

“So basically we would be delivering hot meals on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and then meals throughout the rest of the week would either be frozen or cold,” Nielsen explains.

And whether it’s bringing food to those in need, or bringing folks to their destination, if you need gas, you’ve been hurting.

Benzie Bus’s new Health Ride has been operating for almost six weeks. The Health Ride is a new service that drives people eligible for the service to their doctor’s appointments. Benzie Bus Operations Manager Chad Hollenbeck says they’re alright for now, but a conversation may need to be had soon.

“We haven’t had to have a real serious conversation like that yet. I would anticipate that will be coming as the prices have just continued to soar,” Hollenbeck admits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qfk56_0g2aVr1W00

However, Hollenbeck says they’re not too worried about the rise in gas. 85-percent of buses with Benzie Bus run on propane, making it cheaper for Benzie Bus. About half of that 85-percent runs on mono-fuel which means they only run on propane. The other half is bi-fuel which means it starts up on gasoline then switches over to propane. Buses that operate on bi-fuel typically run out of propane on longer routes which causes the bus to switch back to gasoline.

Either way, Hollenbeck says they’ve got to figure out a way to get through the high gas prices.

“That budget line is obviously going to increase like everyone else. [We have} to find other ways, try to find creative ways to make sure we can maintain all of those services,” Hollenbeck states.

Although gas prices continue to hit new highs, both organizations are determined to continue to serve those who need them most.

“Our main goal is to take care of our elderly and our homebound. They are the weakest in our society and they want to stay home and we want to feed them. So, as far as these gas prices, it’s kind of a wave runner. We’re going to see what happens,” Nielsen says.

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

When Michigan Gas Stations Were Fun To Visit

Remember When Michigan’s Gas Stations Were Fun To Visit?. Some of you do, some of you don't. After filling up, you use every four-letter word you can think of when you get the total. And, unless you go inside for snacks or coffee, that’s pretty much the whole experience.
Tv20detroit.com

Why does Michigan have high gas prices compared to other states?

(WXYZ) — There are only nine other states in this country with higher gas prices than Michigan. Experts say there are many contributing factors, but the main reason: supply and demand. So prices may continue to creep up, the more we fill up. "Our Meals on Wheels is really...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Mason County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Mason County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
WNEM

Increasing gas prices impacting businesses

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - As gas prices continue to tick up over $5 a gallon in Michigan, the cost is hitting local businesses hard. “We used to have a two-hour minimum. It’d be like $300 for the first two hours, $100 for any additional hour. And then now we’re having to make it $300 for the first hour and then $100 an additional just to have that little extra, just to be able to cover the fuel cost,” said Tyler McClure, owner of Ty’s Moving.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Martin auto wash business is up for auction at tax sale

The Touch-free Auto Wash business on the southeastern side of the Martin exit off U.S-131 has been closed and later this summer the property will be up for auction at the annual Allegan County Delinquent Tax Sale. Martin Township Supervisor Glenn Leep said he’s fielded plenty of inquiries about buying...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Nonprofits#Propane#The Health Ride
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Jake Wells

Michigan could see gas rise to $8 a gallon

Photo of consumer pumping gasPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Currently the average gas price in Michigan is currently at a $5.04 per gallon, which is 20 cents higher than the national average gas price of 4.84. According to AAA Gas Prices, the highest average-priced county in Michigan is Wayne county, at $5.13.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ngtnews.com

FLO Opens First U.S. EV Charger Manufacturing Facility in Michigan

FLO, a North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company, is opening the doors of its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Michigan in late 2022. The company plans to produce more than 250,000 EV chargers by 2028 for the U.S. market from the facility in Auburn Hills, north of Detroit. “The...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Flint Journal

Residents in 5 Michigan counties should mask, latest CDC COVID-19 map shows

The number of counties at a high community COVID-19 level decreased by half this week as new cases statewide declined for the third straight week. On June 2, there were 10 high-level orange counties. As of Thursday, June 9, only Mackinac County in the Upper Peninsula, Saginaw County in mid-Michigan and Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan are orange. This means people in those areas should wear masks while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which considers weekly new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

2 cool artifacts unearthed at historic Michigan fort

MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- A long-running archaeological dig program at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinaw continues to turn up treasures. Two weeks into the program’s 64th field season at the Mackinaw City historical site, two new artifacts have been uncovered: part of a red earthenware bowl and a one-ounce brass weight used for measuring items on a balance-type scale.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy